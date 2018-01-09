SAAS based logistics company Pickrr has started India’s No.1 portal for the recommerce market and funky electronic gadget market -

www.zookr.in

Zookr is revolutionising the whole recommerce market and funky electronic gadget markets within just a few months of its start. With the joint success of its parent company Pickrr, Zookr is currently delivering more than 15000 orders+/day which is the highest in re-ecommerce industry.

Currently, Zookr’s revolutionary AI based technology provides best deals and best combos instantaneously based on user’s behavioural pattern. Further Zookr has also launched its wallet ZoCash to simplify the buying process for users.

Unlike any ecommerce website, Zookr has now provided users with the confidence to buy prepaid orders more with its higher discount on ZoCash wallet and Prepaid option than on Cash on Delivery orders. Zookr’s highly efficient backend vendor team has ensured an unprecedented return order’s percentage to mere 3-4%.

Zookr has launched its own line-up of branded mobiles, tablets and funky gadgets at highly reasonable prices and amazing discounts.

Within just a few months of its start, Zookr has witnessed an unprecedented 50% repeat customer loyalty as customers are getting more benefits with Zookr’s - instantaneous best deals, easy-to-use ZoCash wallet, exciting new gadgets launching every week.

Within the coming weeks Zookr will completely change the whole recommerce market and funky electronic gadget markets with new features such as Zookr Warranty schemes, AI based suggestion to customers for the best product at the best deal (according to their buying habits) and many more exciting feature, which is one of its kind in e-commerce business.

With both Pickrr and Zookr as a single entity, it is going to be a formidable force in the SAAS based logistics and ecommerce industry whose combined industry size is poised to be more than $ 400 Billion by 2020.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.