Aparna Constructions unveiled its new website, https://www.aparnaconstructions.com/ , the focal point of its renewed digital strategy. For this, Aparna Constructions joined hands with Hyderabad’s leading digital marketing firm, GenY Medium . The brand’s revamped web property has recorded at least twice the amount of organic traffic and a steeper spike in the number of digital enquiries.This digital initiative aligns well with the thought process and vision of Aparna Constructions – keep customers first. Highlighting the critical role of a website in establishing a brand’s identity as well as generating leads, especially in the case of real estate industry, Yash Kumar, COO, GenY Medium, says, "When it comes to digital, your website is the most important touch point with your customers. We brought our core strengths in consumer understanding, technology and analytics to deliver a website which is intuitive to use and enables organic customer acquisition in a way it becomes your key channel for lead generation. At GenY Medium, our holistic approach towards digital marketing makes this possible.”Rakesh Reddy, Director, Aparna Constructions, elaborates on why they chose to partner with GenY Medium. “Our group has multiple projects in different cities and locations. We needed a website that provides users the wide choice we offer, is mobile friendly, and provides each user a personalized web experience” he said.Speaking about the relationship with GenY Medium, Mr. Rakesh Reddy said, “We scouted for the right partner for months and finally zeroed in on GenY Medium which uniquely brings the skills of consumer understanding and technology together. Importantly, we liked their mobile first approach.”The business teams and the team at GenY Medium collaborated on a deep research exercise in understanding unique consumers’ mindset and picking technologies which would make the most sense. The Oracle platform with its suite of products was a natural choice given its ability to personalize content, supplemented with marketing automation tools like Eloqua perfect for lead nurturing through emails.Commenting on the technological interventions that make Aparna’s website truly one of its kind, Yash Kumar added, “We are proud of the final outcome and believe that it sets a high standard in real estate segment. We implemented Oracle Maxymizer to provide each user a customized web experience based on geographical mapping. Next, we plan to integrate Eloqua to this resulting in a more immersive, personalized web experience. The website has already started showing results with more time spent by users, especially on mobile."The momentum gained from the new website is now being carried forward to all other aspects of digital with the aim of reaching the right consumer and communicating in a personalized and engaging manner. All of this using technology!GenY Medium is a full service, technology enabled digital marketing company. The company currently operates out of Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Founded in 2012, the company has grown into a 100+ people company and has created proprietary technologies that revolutionize digital marketing. To know more, visit: https://genymedium.com

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.