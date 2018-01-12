Shangri-La Hotel

India's most admired and trusted real estate brand, is back with the second edition of its uniqueproperty Expo -The property Expo will be held fromAt the event, the Company will bring together all its ongoing projects across India, making it a one-stop destination for customers to find their desired homes.The one-of-its-kind Expo will offer several exclusive deals and price benefits to home buyers. Exclusive offers such as on-the-spot bookings, allotments and instant home loan approvals at the venue will be available for buyers. SOBHA has tied-up with Indiabulls Home Loans as its premium home loan partner to make it a hassle-free buying process at the venue.Speaking on the occasion,said, “The year 2017 has been a historic year for the real estate sector. Many forward-looking reforms such as Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were implemented, protecting home buyers’ interest, ensuring better compliance and transparency. With RERA regulation, more transparency and solidity has come into the sector. This will help prospects to step ahead and make their purchase with confidence.”said, “SOBHA has set benchmarks in the industry with its quality and timely delivery. Over the years, we have more than 19000 delighted customers in India. This Expo will give us an opportunity to win more customers, adding to our list of delighted customers. The project portfolio at Expo will include 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom apartments, luxury villas, penthouses and plotted developments in the range of INR 25 lakh to 10 crore, to suit the requirements of different segments of home buyers. Last year, we had received an overwhelming response during the Expo not only in terms of the number of footfalls but also the number of deals closed during the event. We are confident of helping many more homebuyers finalise their dream homes during the upcoming Expo.”As of 30September, 2017, SOBHA has ongoing real estate projects aggregating to 40.30 million square feet of developable area and 27.63 million square feet of saleable area, and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 7.06 million square feet under various stages of construction. The Company has a real estate presence in 9 cities, viz. Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Calicut, Cochin and Mysore. Overall, SOBHA has a footprint in 26 cities and 13 states across India.Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and foremost backward integrated real estate players in the country. It means that the company has all the key competencies and in-house resources to deliver a project from its conceptualization to completion. SOBHA is primarily focused on residential and contractual projects. The Company’s residential projects include presidential apartments, villas, row houses, super luxury & luxury apartments, plotted developments and aspirational homes. In all its residential projects, the company lays strong emphasis on environmental management, water harvesting and highest safety standards. On the contractual projects side, the Company has constructed a variety of structures for corporates including offices, convention centres, software development blocks, multiplex theatres, hostel facilities, guest houses, food courts, restaurants, research centres, and club houses. For more information on SOBHA Limited, please visit: www.sobha.com

