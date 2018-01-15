Practising surgeons to de-mystify Robotic Surgery at India Gynae Congress at Bhubaneswar

Introduces surgeons to minimally invasive surgery for cancer relief

A da Vinci Surgical Robot promises to be a star attraction for hundreds of experienced gynaecologists attending the annual conference in the city starting January 17, 2018.As cancer spreads relentlessly across India, with 15 lakh new cancer cases every year according to the National Cancer Registry, computer-assisted surgery will help in fighting it aggressively and effectively.Robotic Surgeries, where a robot assists the surgeon, scores over conventional surgery by minimising blood loss, dramatically reducing post-operative recovery time, and bringing precision in executing the procedure, thus saving healthy tissue from damage.With multi-disciplinary robotic surgery proving its efficacy in India in the last 7 years, a few sessions by trained robotic gynaecologists will highlight how computer-assisted surgeries are able to vanquish various forms of cancers, particularly in the medical disciplines of Gynaecology.Gynaecologists in India are now increasingly using robotic surgery for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and endometrial cancer. In addition it is used for groin node dissection for cancer of the vulva.says Gopal Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies.A da Vinci surgical robot brings in human wrist-like movement with its instruments and offers a 10 times enlarged 3-dimensional view. And that is exactly what a tour of a da Vinci surgical robot across India will demonstrate. Surgeons in the State capital will get a first-hand look at how a surgical robot works and understand the situations in which its benefits unfold.Dr. SP Somashekhar, Consultant Surgical, Gynec-Onco & Robotic Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru will perform a live Gynaecology procedure and will subsequently lead a discussion on 'da Vinci Robotic Surgery in Gynaecology.says Dr. Sabhyata Gupta, Director Gynaecology of Medanta The Medicity.According to Dr. Gupta, robotic surgery is being used in procedures such as myomectomy (surgical removal of fibroids), difficult hysterectomies (removal of uterus), clearance of endometriosis (a painful tissue disorder of the uterus) and repair of the vesico vaginal fistula (an abnormal opening), which are all benign conditions.said Dr. Rooma SinhaGynaecologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, Urogynaecologist, at Apollo Health City in Hyderabad.Robotic surgery is minimally invasive, and has a much greater precision which make it a preferred surgical technique in early stage gynaecological cases like endometrial, cervical and ovarian cancers. It facilitates quick recovery, minimal blood loss, and almost no blood transfusion.says Dr. Rama Joshi, Gynae Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon at New Delhi NCR.While breast cancer and cervical cancer are the two most prevalent forms of female cancer, ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer are claiming a lot of lives as well. It is estimated that one in two women diagnosed with breast cancer in India dies early, while every 8 minutes one woman dies of cervical cancer. Just imagine, in 2016, nearly 70,000 Indians died of cervical cancer – the second most common cancer among women, accounting for 23 per cent of all cases. Breast cancer, according to the National Cancer Registry, is the most common cancer in women in India, with 27 per cent of all cases.However, with the advent of robotic surgery, there are stories of hope now emerging in women’s fight against cancer.Vattikuti Technologies, Vattikuti Foundation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. have an ambitious plan to spread the use of Robotic surgery in India. Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with scores of hospitals in India since 2011 in drawing a roadmap for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons. So far, the number of da Vinci Surgical robots in India stands at nearly 60 installations, manned by 360 trained robotic surgeons in 20 cities.To address the scarcity of trained surgeons and the cost of computer-assisted procedures and equipment Vattikuti Technologies and Intuitive Surgical Inc. USA and Vattikuti Foundation is showcasing the technology by mounting the surgical robot on a mobile vehicle to simulate an operation theatre setting as it educates doctors and surgeons about the benefits.Vattikuti Technologies and Surgical Robot makers Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA will offer hospitals the da Vinci Robot along with instruments required for the next three years at a special price point.adds Mr. Chakravarthy.The da Vinci surgical system enables surgeons to operate minimally invasively through a few small incisions while controlling the robotic instruments from a nearby console. It allows surgeons to operate with enhanced vision and precision.Vattikuti Technologies has been making available da Vinci Robotic Surgery System from Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA. The da Vinci Surgery is considered the gold standard in minimally invasive surgery.In 2016, over 750,000 procedures were performed worldwide using over 4000 da Vinci robotic surgical systems world-wide. The da Vinci system has brought about a paradigm shift by making it possible to have almost all complex procedures done with minimal access. Over 4 million da Vinci procedures have been carried out so far.Since 2011 Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with several hospitals in drawing a roadmap for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons besides ensuring high uptime for the system through its trained clinical support and service team.Large corporate hospitals such as Apollo, Aster, Fortis, HCG, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Max, Medanta, Sterling and Zydus; Government hospitals such as AIIMS, Army Research & Referral Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (all in Delhi), PGI (Chandigarh) and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (Bengaluru) and Trust hospitals such as Tata Memorial, Mumbai; Amrita Institute, Kochi; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute are using the da Vinci Surgical Robots.

