Technip India collaborates with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Sion Dist. 3141 to organize on-the-spot limb/caliper fitment camps in Mumbai to distribute prosthetics or artificial limbs, calipers and other physical aids and appliances at free of cost.The first such camp sponsored by Technip India was held at Dadar on 28th December 2017. Approximately 300 physically challenged individuals visited the camp and provided measurement and placed order. The 2nd camp was held on 15th January 2018 for fitting and installation of the artificial limbs based on measurements taken. Location of the camp is at Pritam Da Dhaba, Dadar, close to the railway station and state transport bus stand to make travel easier for the people. Needy people will be provided with Jaipur Foot/ Hand (artificial limb), Calipers, Wheelchairs, Crutches, etc. during the camp. Hearing aids will also be provided to the needy patients after medical counseling.For these camps, the technicians carry equipment and materials and set up temporary workshops at the sites. Normally, limbs/calipers are given the same day or in the next one or two days unless the cases are complicated.Commenting on this initiative, Swayantani Ghosh, Head Communication & CSR, Technip India said, "As part of our CSR program Seed of Hope, we undertake various initiatives in education, health and so on. One of our key focus areas is to build an inclusive environment and make this world a better living place for people with disabilities. In partnership with Rotary Club, we are privileged to organise Jaipur Foot Camps to bring smile on number of faces who will walk out of the camp with regained confidence and ease of mobility. We have seen a great turnout at the camps where people have come from far off locations and in future we will plan to reach out to needy people at remote locations too through many more such camps."TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.Each of our 44,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

