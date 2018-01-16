COMODO CA, a global innovator and developer of cybersecurity solutions and the worldwide leader in digital certificates, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Adweb Technologies, a Mumbai-based IT security provider and an industry player in website security solutions.“COMODO CA’s product offerings will help us expand our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, adding to our SSL, digital signatures and managed public key infrastructure offerings,”at“With the growing global onslaught of cybercrime, our customers are eager to improve their digital security to avoid business and financial harm. COMODO CA’s solutions will help us deliver even greater value to our customers.”“This partnership marks a significant step for COMODO CA as we continue our expansion into global markets,” saidWith ever-growing and evolving malware attacks, cybercrime and related threats, there is an increased need for the protection of digital information, network traffic encryption and enhanced trust in websites. To meet these challenges, Adwebtech, one of the largest value-added resellers of information security technology in India, is expanding its portfolio to include COMODO CA to add value to its internet security offerings because of COMODO CA’s decades’ worth of experience in fortifying customer trust.Adwebtech which owns HTTPS.IN is an e-commerce and network security service provider in India which started its business in January 2000. The company strives to meet the increasing demands of the market and ensures cutting-edge technology solution availability for its customers. The services of the company serve close to about 3,000 entities worldwide. Adwebtech is one of the largest network security providers and implementer of multiple IT security disciplines in India.COMODO CA, the largest certificate authority with over 1 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, is meeting these challenges head-on by securing transactions and creating trust online. A trusted partner for more than two decades, COMODO CA provides web security solutions for businesses of all sizes, protecting their online universe. COMODO CA’s world-class solutions identify, prevent, remediate and combat against sophisticated web-based threats. For more information, visit comodoca.com For further details: To learn more about how SSL Certificate can protect your website click here

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.