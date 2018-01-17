or follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI

Read our News and Blogs

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like us on Facebook

Watch our videos on YouTube

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced successful deployment of end-to-end Power Portfolio Management Solution for the Indian power utility firm - Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited).Integrated with automated business modules and robust analytical capabilities, this comprehensive Power Portfolio Management solution enables faster and accurate decision-making on the sale and purchase of power. It also ensures shorter turnaround cycle on capturing deal information and processing invoices.Speaking about the solution,said, “At MPPMCL, we strive to be ahead of the curve by adopting new-age technologies. This initiative will maximise efficient power portfolio management through a technology-led decision support system. We chose LTI for this strategic engagement because of it’s global experience with digital transformation initiatives in the utility sector.”commented, “The possibilities of exponential technologies are immense and promise to transform the energy and utility sector. LTI is committed to leverage global best practices, deep industry expertise, and its Mosaic platform to accelerate digital transformation at MPPMCL.”Embedded with next-generation technologies, LTI’s Power Portfolio Management Solution enables demand forecasting, tender creation, e-bidding and invoicing for various functions such as Human Resources, Finance, Projects, Procurement and Administration.LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.