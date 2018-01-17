A da Vinci Surgical Robot being demosntrated in 2017

Introduces surgeons to minimally invasive surgery for cancer relief

Practising surgeons to de-mystify Robotic Surgery at USICON 2018 from Jan 18

In an effort to familiarise surgeons and hospital administrators in Jaipur with computer-assisted surgeries, the da Vinci surgical robot drove into the city this week for a live demonstration to several hundred of Surgeons attending the 51st Annual Conference of the Urological Society of India, USICON 2018, being organized by the national body of Urologists and Jaipur Urology Society at BM Birla Science & Technology Centre between January 18 and 21, 2018.Robotic Surgeries, where a robot assists the surgeon, scores over conventional surgery by minimising blood loss, dramatically reducing post-operative recovery time, and bringing precision in executing the procedure, thus saving healthy tissue from damage.The ‘Roving Robot’ project has been instituted by Vattikuti Technologies, distributor of da Vinci Surgical Robots and Vattikuti Foundation, evangelist for robotic surgery and Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA, makers of da Vinci Robot.says Gopal Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies.A da Vinci surgical robot brings in human wrist-like movement with its instruments and offers 10 times enlarged 3-dimensional view. And that is exactly what a tour of a da Vinci surgical robot across India is trying to demonstrate. Surgeons in the State capital will get a first-hand look at how a surgical robot works and understand the situations in which its benefits unfold.On January 19, several hundred surgeons will be able to watch live a complex prostate removal procedure – prostatectomy – to be carried out by Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of Uro–Gynae Surgical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi using a da Vinci Surgical Robot. Dr Rawal is among a handful of surgeons to have performed over 1000 robot assisted surgeries in the country.Dr. NP Gupta, Chairman, Kidney and Urology Institute, Medanta The Medicity, Gurgaon and Dr. Anup Kumar, Professor & Head of Department Urology & Renal Transplant, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi will moderate discussions on the surgical procedure from the conference venue.Dr. C Mallikarjuna, Senior Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad in his session on 'Why a Robot' at USICON 2018 will dwell on his experience and answer questions from the participants.With multi-disciplinary robotic surgery proving its efficacy in India in the last 7 years, the road show’s goal is to highlight computer-assisted surgeries ability to vanquish various forms of cancers, particularly in the medical disciplines of Urology, Gynaecology, Thoracic, Gastro-intestinal and Head & Neck.Vattikuti Technologies, Vattikuti Foundation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. have an ambitious plan to spread the use of Robotic surgery in India. Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with scores of hospitals in India since 2011 in drawing a roadmap for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons. So far, the number of da Vinci Surgical robots in India stands at nearly 60 installations, manned by 360 trained robotic surgeons in 20 cities.As cancer spreads relentlessly across India, with 15 lakh new cancer cases every year according to the National Cancer Registry, computer-assisted surgery will help in fighting it aggressively and effectively.To address the scarcity of trained surgeons and the cost of computer-assisted procedures and equipment Vattikuti Technologies and Intuitive Surgical Inc. USA and Vattikuti Foundation is showcasing the technology by mounting the surgical robot on a mobile vehicle to simulate an operation theatre setting as it educates doctors and surgeons about the benefits.Vattikuti Technologies and Surgical Robot makers Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA will offer hospitals the da Vinci Robot along with instruments required for the next three years at a special price point.adds Mr. Chakravarthy.The da Vinci surgical system enables surgeons to operate minimally invasively through a few small incisions while controlling the robotic instruments from a nearby console. It allows surgeons to operate with enhanced vision and precision.Vattikuti Technologies has been making available da Vinci Robotic Surgery System from Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA. The da Vinci Surgery is considered the gold standard in minimally invasive surgery.In 2016, over 750,000 procedures were performed worldwide using over 4000 da Vinci robotic surgical systems world-wide. The da Vinci system has brought about a paradigm shift by making it possible to have almost all complex procedures done with minimal access. Over 4 million da Vinci procedures have been carried out so far.Since 2011 Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with several hospitals in drawing a roadmap for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons besides ensuring high uptime for the system through its trained clinical support and service team.Large corporate hospitals such as Apollo, Aster, Fortis, HCG, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Max, Medanta, Sterling and Zydus; Government hospitals such as AIIMS, Army Research & Referral Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (all in Delhi), PGI (Chandigarh) and Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (Bengaluru) and Trust hospitals such as Tata Memorial, Mumbai; Amrita Institute, Kochi; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute are using the da Vinci Surgical Robots.For more details, please visit www.vattikutitechnologies.com

