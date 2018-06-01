Home Business Press Releases

GET MY PARKING Partners With Europe's Largest Parking Operator APCOA Parking to Revolutionize Parking in 13 Countries

APCOA PARKING, Europeâ€™s leading parking operator, has partnered with GET MY PARKING, Indiaâ€™s Smart parking startup, to customize and deploy an open IoT technology that integrates parking equipment

Published: 01st June 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:41 PM

From left Rasik Pansare (GMP), Chirag Jain (GMP), Philippe Op de Beeck (APCOA)
APCOA PARKING, Europe’s leading parking operator, has partnered with Get My Parking, India’s Smart parking startup, to customize and deploy an open IoT technology that integrates parking equipment onto a standard, interoperable platform. This digital platform will be scaled to all 13 countries in which APCOA operates more than 1.4 million car spaces atover9000 locations. This enables APCOA to provide the latest consumer solutions such as their recently launched mobile app APCOA FLOW (www.apcoa.de/flow), which includes ticketless automated access & cashless exit. It will soon be enhanced by pre-booking options and on-street parking payment functions.
 
“This strategic partnership enables us to develop our digital platform and new products very quickly and cost-effectively. We are therefore in a position to offer our customers additional value: The GMP technology works with existing barrier technologies in older car parks, eliminating the need to purchase a new parking system. And the digital platform’s enhanced compatibility means that we can launch many new services and partnerships in the near future,” said Philippe Op de Beeck, CEO of APCOA PARKING Group.
 
“We are very excited about this collaboration, as it gives us a huge start in growing our international footprint. APCOA is the undisputed European market leader & we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to enter the western parking market” said Chirag Jain, CEO, Get My Parking. Co-founder CMO Rasik Pansare added, “APCOA's scale and size is the dream opportunity for testing our technology expertise. It is an ambitious project & we are ready for the responsibility to assist millions of European motorists.”
 
This partnership is a marriage of operations and technology expertise, with APCOA’s experience complimenting GMP’s innovation and agility. Leveraging this platform, APCOA will also contribute to the smart city ecosystem.
 
The proprietary open platform is modular and future-proof; Providers of services like car sharing services, EV charging and others can be easily integrated into the platform. The first platform driven cooperation was entered into with Sunhill Technologies GmbH, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFS). Together with APCOA, they now offer customers of all VW Group brands contactless entry and exit, as well as automated billing of parking processes in the background. 

 

 

