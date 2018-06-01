Razorpay Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Razorpay, India’s first converged payment solutions company announced today that it has attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard that defines a process for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving ISMS in the organization. It also defines security controls covering personnel, physical security, logical security, security systems and business continuity. This certification establishes the global security standards that Razorpay brings to the table, providing confidence on risk management for their merchant partners.



Says, Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder, Razorpay, “We are proud to have achieved yet another milestone in our journey of just three years. Having the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification reinstates the confidence that our customers and partners have vested in us, when it comes to data security and protection of confidential information. Enabled by technology, we operate in a highly connected world which often exposes us to threats of data breach. This requires us to have a robust security mechanism in place so that our partners can operate safely and gainfully with us. This certification helps us put an official stamp on our efforts that have been in place since inception.”



Razorpay implements ISMS in all its operations to maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability of information as per access controls. The ISMS is an exhaustive outlay which covers people, processes and IT systems by applying a risk management approach. It is designed to ensure secure information processing environment for employees, customers, partners and stakeholders. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification tests and confirms the strength and effectiveness of these measures, and is the kind of trusted approval sought by enterprises that work with payments solution companies. A lot of changes have been seen globally in the security & data handling sector in the past one year, notably, the GDPR regulation being enacted in EU or the general public consciousness that has risen out of a couple of major data mishandling cases. With this as background, Razorpay has thus taken a huge leap forward to ensure that businesses are reassured about the integrity of their data and payment systems.

About Razorpay Software Private Limited



Razorpay, India’s first Converged Payments Solution company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Beyond payment acceptance via Credit/Debit Card, Net banking, Digital Wallets & UPI, Razorpay helps businesses manage cash flows, disbursement of money, automate NEFT and bank wires and collection of scheduled payments among others.



Established in 2014, the company has over 85,000 online businesses on board. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $31.5 million through Seed, Series A & Series B funding. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior payment experiences.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.