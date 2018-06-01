Home Business Press Releases

Razorpay Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Razorpay, India's first converged payment solutions company announced today that it has attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Published: 01st June 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India
Razorpay, India’s first converged payment solutions company announced today that it has attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard that defines a process for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving ISMS in the organization. It also defines security controls covering personnel, physical security, logical security, security systems and business continuity. This certification establishes the global security standards that Razorpay brings to the table, providing confidence on risk management for their merchant partners.

Says, Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder, Razorpay, “We are proud to have achieved yet another milestone in our journey of just three years. Having the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification reinstates the confidence that our customers and partners have vested in us, when it comes to data security and protection of confidential information. Enabled by technology, we operate in a highly connected world which often exposes us to threats of data breach. This requires us to have a robust security mechanism in place so that our partners can operate safely and gainfully with us. This certification helps us put an official stamp on our efforts that have been in place since inception.”

Razorpay implements ISMS in all its operations to maintain confidentiality, integrity and availability of information as per access controls. The ISMS is an exhaustive outlay which covers people, processes and IT systems by applying a risk management approach. It is designed to ensure secure information processing environment for employees, customers, partners and stakeholders. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification tests and confirms the strength and effectiveness of these measures, and is the kind of trusted approval sought by enterprises that work with payments solution companies. A lot of changes have been seen globally in the security & data handling sector in the past one year, notably, the GDPR regulation being enacted in EU or the general public consciousness that has risen out of a couple of major data mishandling cases. With this as background, Razorpay has thus taken a huge leap forward to ensure that businesses are reassured about the integrity of their data and payment systems.
About Razorpay Software Private Limited

Razorpay, India’s first Converged Payments Solution company, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment journey for any business. Beyond payment acceptance via Credit/Debit Card, Net banking, Digital Wallets & UPI, Razorpay helps businesses manage cash flows, disbursement of money, automate NEFT and bank wires and collection of scheduled payments among others.

Established in 2014, the company has over 85,000 online businesses on board. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator. Marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $31.5 million through Seed, Series A & Series B funding. Known to be a developer oriented payment gateway, Razorpay focuses on essentials such as 24x7 support, one-line integration code and superior payment experiences.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence