Chitkara University and ImaginXP Collaborate to Announce Master of Design in User Experience

Chitkara University and ImaginXP, India’s leading UX design and design thinking certification organization have announced the start of 2-year Master of Design in UX Design. The two-year full time program is specifically designed in collaboration with industry experts and gives the opportunity to the students to work on real life design problems with the industry. The program will be taught by industry experts, practicing UX designers and esteemed faculty in the field of UX design. All the content in the program has been designed according to the prevalent need in the industry, ensuring that students get valuable experience and are readily employed by the end of the course.UX design is the process of creating digital products by focusing on meaningful and personal experiences. It is a field that encompasses education in design and technology to bring out easy to use mobile apps, web products, Augmented Reality and IoT based apps. UX designers with a focus on digitalization and digital products are employed by all industry segments including leading IT services, solutions, product and consulting organizations, financial services, banking, insurance, media, education, and hospitality companies. With more than 10 lakh jobs available in India for UX designers, Chitkara University aims at bridging the gap of trained resources in this segment. These are highly lucrative jobs, with starting salaries of 6 lacs per annum. The government’s focus on Digital India and the 100 smart city projects has also resulted in an increased demand of the highly skilled and creative digital roles, a demand that can be met by UX designers.With the state of the art infrastructure to promote UX design education and the right industry collaboration, Chitkara University is bringing this world-class industry led course in user experience to the students. A program that was run only in the IITs will now be available to the students applying at Chitkara University.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Chitkara University has always been in forefront in introducing industry relevant courses and M.Des in User Experience is another program which is a perfect example of our strong industry-academia collaborations. With the advent of the digital revolution, UX design has become vital to the success of digital transition projects. In this program, the students will learn the perspective on those elements that help companies to dramatically increase digital customer experience; which in turn will make them highly employable in the industry”.ImaginXP is India’s leading UX design and design thinking organization that has trained and certified 15000+ professionals in this field. With 11+ industry partnered centres across the country, ImaginXP trains leading corporates like nVidia, ITC, KPIT, Toshiba Mitsubishi and more. The courses run at ImaginXP are approved by leading state governments and the organization is also the knowledge partner with NASSCOM and Facebook in its initiative of Design4India. ImaginXP brings out industry-led curriculum for Bachelor’s and Master’s programme in UX design and design thinking. With a total of 95+ faculty and collaboration for faculty exchange from leading universities in UX design like CIID - Copenhagen, ImaginXP is bringing quality design thinking and UX design education to India.In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30 kilometres from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh–Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010 Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under “The Chitkara University Act”. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career – needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.

