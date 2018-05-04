CSS Corp Recognized for Its Digital Excellence, Wins The Golden Globe Tigers Award 2018

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

CSS Corp, an IT services and technology support company, announced today that it received the 2018 Golden Globe Tigers Award in the Business Innovation category. The results were declared at Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre in Malaysia. CSS Corp was recognized for its novel adoption of AI in customer support operations through its digital customer engagement platform, Yodaa.



CSS Corp’s digital platforms help simplify complex business processes and streamline customer life cycle management. The platforms provide omni-channel customer experiences and enable new revenue opportunities for organizations. In a customer support ecosystem, CSS Corp’s digital customer engagement framework provides a convenient digital engagement channel, uses AI and analytics to identify the best course of action, and guides customers and engineers through specific resolutions.



Speaking about the win, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Being a customer obsessed organization, we realize that deep understanding of the customer’s intent and problem is key to providing a better experience. CSS Corp is deeply invested in digital and we are honored to be recognized for our innovation in delivering stellar customer experiences.”



“CSS Corp reaffirms its commitment to using emerging technologies to create high-quality, personalized customer experiences. We continue to make significant investments in Yodaa’s industry-specific solutions in telecom, media, technology, retail and CPG industries. It has been very well-received by our clients, industry analysts, and thought leaders as a way to drive growth, agility, and enterprise transformation. It is indeed a proud moment for all of us to receive this award,” said Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

About CSS Corp



CSS Corp is a new age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,500 technology professionals across 16 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit www.csscorp.com.



Twitter - https://twitter.com/CSSCorp

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CSSCorporation/

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.