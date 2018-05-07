Better Than the Best BS VI Diesel, Indizel Now Available in India

By Sponsored Post

Recently, Indian OMCs have started retailing BS VI diesel in Delhi, a first in the country. The roll out of BS VI (Indian equivalent of Euro 6) was initially planned in 2024 but due to the pressing pollution problem of the capital, it was advanced to current year. In a recent directive, Supreme Court of India has expressed the need of implementing the usage of BS VI in all 13 metros of India by April 2019. This urgency shows that there is a desperate need for a cleaner and much more efficient fuel in India.



BS VI emission norms compliant diesel releases lesser harmful gases and particulate matter as compared to the conventional diesel (BS IV). Introduced only recently in India after a court directive, a much cleaner and efficient diesel is already strengthening its foundation in India. A homegrown company, My Eco Energy has designed a true alterative to diesel, Indizel, much better than conventional fossil diesel, in quality, performance, economy and emissions.



Indizel, a bio-automotive diesel fuel, carefully designed and engineered to outperform conventional diesel, is India’s first EURO 6 emission compliant fuel. It needs to be noted that Indizel has been engineered to match the stringent emission and quality norms, long before it was a parameter in India. Being a biofuel, it is a completely renewable source of energy, has the lowest Sulphur, NOx emissions and outperforms BS VI diesel in performance, economy, quality and maintenance.



Current Diesel used in India poses many problems like high tailpipe emissions, harming the engine’s overall life, less mileage and less power. In fact, there has been no innovation in diesel fuel in past 120 years. Indizel is engineered to combat all diesel related problems and is designed at be par to EN 590:2013, European diesel-fuel quality standard, that none of the current diesels available in India match.

Due to its higher cetane number than diesel, Indizel’s combustion is better, resulting into 25% better torque and horsepower, enabling engine to achieve its optimum capacity.

As diesel is burnt better, there is better fuel recovery and lesser particulate residue making it highly economical and less polluting at the same time.

Its reverse compatible and can be used in any proportion and does not need any engine modifications.

Being a bio-automotive diesel, Indizel is renewable, reducing the massive dependency on fossil fuels. It is completely carbon negative.

As it’s a bio fuel, Indizel comes under the purview of GST, making it Rs.7 to 8 cheaper than a regular diesel for GST registered customers.

To further enhance the consumer’s convenience, Indizel has created a unique fuelling opportunity too – Available on Demand (AOD).



AOD provides non-stop supply of Indizel for self-consumption by bulk users. With AOD, businesses can set up an on-site fuel-station allowing a 24/7 availability of fuel. This solution is designed to cater to a wide range of industries, such as Transport & Shipping, Agriculture & Livestock, Manufacturing & Automotive, Construction & Mining and more.



My Eco Energy is also creating a network of fuel stations all across the country, which are 700+ in numbers. These fuel stations will start retailing Indizel and other necessities soon.



My Eco Energy manages the inventory and controls the supply from production to the customer tank. This is done by building a completely digitised process which is spillage proof. The MEE app is a wallet which is the only way to fuel up at the MEE pumps, where the nozzle reads the vehicle RFID tag and releases fuel as per wallet instructions. This ensures no cheating, or adulteration at the MEE pumps, along with the convenience of ‘need not check zero on meter’ for all customers & a unified account for large fleet owners.



With its unique offerings, better quality, performance, GST benefit and lowest emissions, Indizel is going to be the future of fuel in India.



Santosh Verma, Co-founder, My Eco Energy, said, "Indizel quality is set to become aspirational for all diesel fuel consumers. Once you use it you can feel the difference, and you become a convert. It is hard to go back to normal diesel, or even any premium diesel, after using Indizel. This is the best quality diesel fuel, that the country and the world has ever seen or experienced, and MEE fuel stations & AOD service are the upgraded standards which will change the experience of fuelling." #fillthedifferencefeelthedifference

My Eco Energy (MEE) is an ISO 9001-2015 bio automotive fuel company, with a specialized offering of a premium quality low emission fuel “INDIZEL", currently Euro VI compliant. The company is dedicated to the mission of sustainable development, which aims at delivering the best possible outcome of the fuel experience across the country in all diesel engines. MEE aims at all levels to safeguard the environment in which it thrives. MEE, for the first time in the automotive history of the country, offers an ideal 100% fuel suitable in all diesel engines “Indizel”. After the petroleum OMCs, it’s also the only company that plans to set up retail fuel stations pan India. MEE is driven by six underlying values that guide its actions as individuals and as a corporation: Integrity, People, Performance, Value Creation, Social Responsibility and Maverick Spirit.

