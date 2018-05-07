School of Business Management at NMIMS Earns AACSB International Accreditation

The School of Business Management (SBM) at NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Mumbai has earned AACSB Accreditation given by AACSB International (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), the worldâ€™s premier accreditation agency for business education globally.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:04 PM | Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:13 PM