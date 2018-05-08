New Study on Relationships Reveals Most Indians Want to Use a Scientific Compatibility Test

By Sponsored Post

Finding the perfect partner



The research team at GreenThumbs recently conducted a nationwide Relationship Survey in collaboration with Psyft.com, an online survey and personality assessment portal. The focus was on romantic relationships & compatibility between partners. Participants ranked 33 parameters on a scale of 0 to 10. The sample size was 3154 respondents, it covered both men and women in the ratio Female 58.3%; Male 41.7%.



Personality traits that really matter in relationships



Trustworthiness (52%), Positive outlook towards life (43.6% ) and Humility (36.6%) were ranked as the top three qualities valued in a partner. Surprisingly, Physical Attractiveness was consistently ranked the lowest by both men and women, which is unusual in a society that has been fixated on beauty products like"fair & lovely" since a long time.



Top Compatibility Factors



Attitude towards sharing responsibility emerged as the top couple compatibility factor with 50% of the participants scoring it 9 or above. Conflict Resolution Style (48%) and Financial Choices (36.5%) rank 2nd and 3rd respectively, across gender & age groups.



What women want - more sex, more freedom, no kids



The survey also discovered a growing assertiveness among women i.e. women are now more expressive and vocal about their desires. A whopping majority of women ranked Sex Drive or Desire for Intimacy in a partner higher than their male counterparts. And this pattern becomes more pronounced as age increases. Desire for raising family seems to be falling out of favor, with both males and females ranking it low. The pattern was seen across age groups. Open Mindedness is among the top 5 qualities women value in a partner.



Men give priority to strong family values



For men, their partner’s ability to function well in a family unit is paramount, while women place greater value on positivity and a caring attitude.



Majority want a scientific compatibility test



But most importantly, 80% of the survey participants, both men and women, indicated that they would prefer taking a reliable, scientific compatibility test with their partner rather than rely on their feelings alone. People don’t want to leave their choice of partner to chance.



Speaking about the survey, Dr. Neha Manchanda (Director, GreenThumbs) said, “We found some really interesting revelations around two important factors – Finances and Communication. People do not seem to be bothered much by how rich or poor someone is at the time of getting together, but once they are in a relationship, it becomes vital that both partners have similar financial choices vis a vis saving, spending habits, etc.This is true for both genders. Also, people don’t attach much value to how skilled a communicator their partner is, as long their partner’s communication style matches or suits their own.” About GreenThumbs



GreenThumbs is a Human Resource consulting firm offering talent assessment, people management, talent search and related advisory services to businesses.

LinkedIn



About Psyft.com



Psyft is an online assessment and survey platform, offering scientific and fake resistant psychometric tests.

