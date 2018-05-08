Home Business Press Releases

New Study on Relationships Reveals Most Indians Want to Use a Scientific Compatibility Test

The research team at GreenThumbs recently conducted a nationwide Relationship Survey in collaboration with Psyft.com, an online survey and personality assessment portal.

Published: 08th May 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

 

 

Finding the perfect partner
Finding the perfect partner


The research team at GreenThumbs recently conducted a nationwide Relationship Survey in collaboration with Psyft.com, an online survey and personality assessment portal. The focus was on romantic relationships & compatibility between partners. Participants ranked 33 parameters on a scale of 0 to 10. The sample size was 3154 respondents, it covered both men and women in the ratio Female 58.3%; Male 41.7%.
 
Personality traits that really matter in relationships

Trustworthiness (52%), Positive outlook towards life (43.6% ) and Humility (36.6%) were ranked as the top three qualities valued in a partner. Surprisingly, Physical Attractiveness was consistently ranked the lowest by both men and women, which is unusual in a society that has been fixated on beauty products like"fair & lovely" since a long time.
 
Top Compatibility Factors

Attitude towards sharing responsibility emerged as the top couple compatibility factor with 50% of the participants scoring it 9 or above. Conflict Resolution Style (48%) and Financial Choices (36.5%) rank 2nd and 3rd respectively, across gender & age groups.
 
What women want - more sex, more freedom, no kids

The survey also discovered a growing assertiveness among women i.e. women are now more expressive and vocal about their desires. A whopping majority of women ranked Sex Drive or Desire for Intimacy in a partner higher than their male counterparts. And this pattern becomes more pronounced as age increases. Desire for raising family seems to be falling out of favor, with both males and females ranking it low. The pattern was seen across age groups. Open Mindedness is among the top 5 qualities women value in a partner.
 
Men give priority to strong family values

For men, their partner’s ability to function well in a family unit is paramount, while women place greater value on positivity and a caring attitude.
 
Majority want a scientific compatibility test

But most importantly, 80% of the survey participants, both men and women, indicated that they would prefer taking a reliable, scientific compatibility test with their partner rather than rely on their feelings alone. People don’t want to leave their choice of partner to chance.
 
Speaking about the survey, Dr. Neha Manchanda (Director, GreenThumbs) said, “We found some really interesting revelations around two important factors – Finances and Communication. People do not seem to be bothered much by how rich or poor someone is at the time of getting together, but once they are in a relationship, it becomes vital that both partners have similar financial choices vis a vis saving, spending habits, etc.This is true for both genders. Also, people don’t attach much value to how skilled a communicator their partner is, as long their partner’s communication style matches or suits their own.”About GreenThumbs

GreenThumbs is a Human Resource consulting firm offering talent assessment, people management, talent search and related advisory services to businesses. 
LinkedIn 
 
About Psyft.com

Psyft is an online assessment and survey platform, offering scientific and fake resistant psychometric tests.

 

 

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

HRH Film Productions Showcases Its First Ever English Telugu Crossover Film - Friends in Law at Cannes This May 2018

School of Business Management at NMIMS Earns AACSB International Accreditation

Better Than the Best BS VI Diesel, Indizel Now Available in India

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion