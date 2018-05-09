Fincare Embraces Digital Transformation With Fiorano

“Fiorano ESB has provisioned a platform where all our systems interact with each other via an integration service bus under centralized control. This has allowed us to create a standardized platform to integrate the various applications in our IT landscape in a loosely coupled manner, “said Prakash Sundaram, Chief Strategy & Digital Innovation Officer, Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd.
The Fiorano platform offers a collection of technical capabilities like reliable messaging, business processes and workflow management, payload transformation, business activity monitoring, business rules engine as well as complex event processing. Struggling to consolidate APIs, Fincare was looking for integration architecture to enable configuration of various components, including security. The Fiorano platform includes these components, enabling faster application integration and messaging services while offering improved efficiency in designing workflow processes and enabling the deployment of new integration flows leading to more flexibility. Fiorano platform’s codeless approach completed the ESB implementation within seven weeks including configuration of components, integration of the application with third party APIs and creating schedulers for auto-execution of scripts.
About Fincare
Fincare Small Finance Bank is a ‘Rurban’ bank catering to the financial needs of rural low-income families, mass retail, micro & small enterprise segments. It was formed from the conversion of Disha Microfin Limited, an NBFC-MFI, which received the final license from RBI in May 2017 to start banking operations. It has a strong digital DNA and is present across west and south India. As of March 2018, it has a loan book of over Rs. 1,800 Cr and has raised over Rs. 700 Cr in deposits.
About Fiorano
Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA Corporation is a trusted provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, L’Oréal, NASA, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation, yielding unprecedented productivity.
