Symbiosis International University Adds Another Educational Feather to Its Cap by Launching a New Programme and a New Institute in Pune

Symbiosis International University announced the admission of its newly launched programme, M.Sc. in Applied Statistics, with the launch of Symbiosis Statistical Institute (SSI).

Share Via Email

Published: 09th May 2018 01:00 PM | Last Updated: 09th May 2018 06:57 PM | A+A A-