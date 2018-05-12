Herald Global Unveils the Winners of Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018 Awards

By Sponsored Post

At a magnificent ceremony held at Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, Mr. Saimik Sen, Editor in Chief, Herald Global- ERTC Media unveiled the list of Prestigious Brands of India and Brands of the Decade 2018.



BARC Asia had conducted an extensive three phases research in India to select the brands for the listing of these brands.



The evening witnessed the presence of the eminent recipients of the “Inspirational Women of Maharashtra 2018”, “Prestigious Brands of India”, “Brand of The Decade” and “Most Admired Workplace 2018” awards.



Herald Global, a premium news and success story portal, featuring interviews of leaders from various industries, latest national and international news, movie reviews and brand reviews. BARC Asia is one of Asia's leading independent research & brand listing agency.



The sensational evening began with Panel discussion on the topic “Gender Equality in 21st Century” on which the panelist consisting of Dr. Shubha Raul (Former Mayor of Mumbai), Dr. Firuza Parikh (Jaslok Hospital’s MD), Madhurika Patkar (Gold Medalist in Table Tennis- Commonwealth Games 2018), Geeta Kapur (Bollywood Choreographer) and Priyanka Khimani (IP lawyer) expressed their opinions and experience regarding the same.



Further, there was the launch of the most awaited “Prestigious Brands of India, Brands of the Decade 2018” coffee table book and Herald Global Magazine’s special issue (May Edition) on 50 Most Inspiration Women of Maharashtra and Most Admired Workplaces.



The evening also witnessed the eminent awardees of “Inspirational Women of Maharashtra- Women Achievers Award 2018” like Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Ashwini Kalsekar, Neena Kulkarni, Dipika Kakar, Dr. Shubha Raul, Dr. Firuza Parikh, Priyanka Khimani, Mrs. Grace Pinto, Madhurika Patkar. The Guest of Honor Mr.Udit Narayan graced the evening with his presence.



Followed was the felicitation of "Prestigious Brands and Brands of the Decade 2018” and some of the awardees who attend the award ceremony event were, ICICI Bank, HCC, Aptech, Ashok Leyland, McDonald’s, Motul, Numeric - Legrand, Bajaj Electricals, TTK Prestige, Tanishq, Emami Fair and Handsome, IDBI Capital, Jeep, Tata Housing, IIT Bombay, Redmi Phones, Shriram Housing Finance, APC By Schneider Electric, Reliance Infrastructure, HCL Technologies, Fino Payments, Essel Finance, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Century Ply, Kellogg’s and many more. Please log on to www.barc.asia, www.herald.global and www.ertcmedia.com to know more about it.

