Diamond Empowerment Fund Announces 2018 'Diamonds Do Good' Honorees

The Diamond Empowerment Fund has announced the recipients of it's 2018 â€˜Diamonds Do Goodâ€™ Awards, to be presented at the D.E.F. annual gala on May 31 at the Four Seasons Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

The government of Canada’s Northwest Territories will receive the Diamonds Do Good Responsible Government Award and Bruce Cleaver, CEO of DeBeers Group, will receive the Diamonds Do Good Professional Advancement Award. 
 
Government of the Northwest Territories: Diamonds Do Good Responsible Government Award:
 
Located in Canada (the 3rd largest diamond producing country in the world), the Northwest Territories (NWT) is home to major diamond mines including the EKATI mine (owned by Dominion Diamond Mines), Diavik mine (joint venture between Rio Tinto and Dominion), and Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine (joint venture between De Beers Canada and Mountain Province Diamonds). The NWT government has a robust mineral development strategy that protects the environment, enhances indigenous engagement and community capacity building, promotes sustainability and leverages a local workforce; all while fostering attractive investment opportunities for the benefit of the local communities.
 
Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group: Diamonds Do Good Professional Advancement Award: 
 
Named CEO of De Beers Group in July of 2016, Bruce Cleaver has committed the entire organization to the advancement of women and girls. Under his leadership, De Beers has partnered with UN Women to achieve parity in the appointment of women and men into senior leadership roles across De Beers by 2020, invest in women micro-entrepreneurs and STEM students in it's diamond producing countries, and ensure De Beers’ brands are a positive force for supporting gender equality through all it's marketing campaigns. In recognition of this commitment, Mr. Cleaver was named by UN Women as a ‘HeForShe’ Thematic Champion. HeForShe is the UN’s global movement for acceleration of gender equality.
 
“The recipients of this years’ Diamonds Do Good Awards reflect the ongoing positive impact being fostered by the diamond industry around the world,” says D.E.F. president Anna Martin, also senior vice president of GIA. “Sharing these stories with our customers is not only good for business, it is a responsibility for the entire industry.”
 
For more information and to purchase tickets/sponsorships for the Diamonds Do Good Awards gala, please visit diamondsdogoodawards.org.
About the Diamond Empowerment Fund
 
The Diamond Empowerment Fund is a global non-profit based in New York City inspired by Nelson Mandela and founded by leaders in the diamond industry in 2007 to empower diamond communities around the world. It's beneficiaries include the Botswana Top Achievers program that provides the top high school students countrywide the opportunity to study at a university of their choice worldwide. Graduates then return to Botswana to contribute to it's economic, social and political development; The Graca Machel Mandela Foundation that supports bringing 20,000 Tanzanian out-of-school youth back to school. Veerayatan, a model for encouraging development of responsible citizens who are educated, have strong integrity and a motivation to give back to their community. D.E.F supports students attending its colleges of Pharmacy, Business Administration and Engineering.

Website: www.diamondempowerment.org

