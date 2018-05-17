Diamond Empowerment Fund Announces 2018 'Diamonds Do Good' Honorees

The Diamond Empowerment Fund has announced the recipients of it's 2018 â€˜Diamonds Do Goodâ€™ Awards, to be presented at the D.E.F. annual gala on May 31 at the Four Seasons Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV.

