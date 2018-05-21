Kalpataru Unveils Parkside Galleria, World Class Real Estate Experience Centre at Thane

By Sponsored Post

Kalpataru’s Parkside Galleria in Thane is one of the country’s largest real estate experience centres



Kalpataru Limited, India’s leading luxury real estate developer, has unveiled one of the country’s largest and one of its kind real estate experience centres, Parkside Galleria, at Kolshet Road in Thane.



Comprising 40,000 square feet of built up space nestled in manicured verdant greens, Parkside Galleria offers visitors an immersive experience into the various facets that go into the making of a Kalpataru Home – superior aesthetics, innovative design, class-leading quality, sustainable construction practices and cutting edge building technologies.



Parkside Galleria’s interactive discussion spaces, audio-visual experience zones, digital engagement walls, and furnished show flats offer visitors an exploratory insight into the world of Kalpataru, enabling them to make informed choices. Parkside Galleria also features a display area with models of Kalpataru projects on site, and a unique history space showcasing Kalpataru’s achievements and rich contribution to real estate through the years.



The centre has a well-equipped crèche cum playzone for kids to enjoy their time, while parents get an experience of a happy future together at a Kalpataru home.



Parkside Galleria is an architectural masterpiece. Conceptualized by international architects, it builds to a design philosophy that combines understated elegance with extensive use of natural elements.



The thoughtfully designed entry courtyard comprising fountains and lush greens accentuates the arrival experience, while the centre’s imposing 23 feet high ceiling, and innovative design play which maximizes natural light, is an ensemble of dignified grandeur.



Parkside Galleria’s novel floor layout creates interactive engagement spaces that offer exclusivity, enabling visitors to savour the experience in a seamless manner. About Kalpataru



Founded in 1969, Kalpataru Limited is one of India’s leading real estate companies. A recipient of several global awards in design and quality, Kalpataru has created defining landmarks that have set new standards in real estate development for close to half a century. From building Mumbai’s tallest residential tower in the 1970’s, a record that stood for over a quarter century, to introducing the concept of 1.5 bedroom homes, to building Asia’s first and world’s sixth Platinum LEED certified building, to being among the earliest adopters of eco-friendly construction methodologies, Kalpataru’s projects are today vibrant lifespaces for thousands of satisfied families, and ever growing. Built on the strong value set of ethics, quality, prudence, humility, respect and transparency, the company’s projects spread across multiple locations in 9 cities have redefined the skylines of the cities which they proudly adorn.



Kalpataru Limited is part of the Kalpataru Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics.



