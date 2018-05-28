Kalpataru Launches Its Luxury Project Kalpataru Magnus in Bandra (East)

By Sponsored Post

Kalpataru Limited, India’s leading luxury real estate developer today announced the launch of Kalpataru Magnus, an ultra-luxurious, multi-amenity residential project at Kalanagar in Bandra (East). The project is in close proximity to both, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Western Express Highway, and near the proposed BKC station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Colaba to SEEPZ.



Conceptualised by celebrated architect Sanjay Puri, with landscaping by internationally acclaimed landscape and interior architects, Burega Farnell, Kalpataru Magnus offers a choice of grand and elegantly appointed 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 4.5BHK airconditioned residences with multiple area options.



At Kalpataru Magnus, every feature is designed to indulge the connoisseur’s taste for exclusivity and fine detail.



Picturesque landscaping and grand double heighted air-conditioned lobby accentuates the arrival experience.



Innovative floor plans that maximize privacy while ensuring good cross ventilation and natural light, class leading floor to ceiling height, best in class home fixtures, and wide balconies that offer serene views of the green precincts and the cityscape beyond, enhance the sense of grandeur.



The tastefully landscaped surrounds, a modern clubhouse with well-equipped gymnasium and spa, swimming pools including a specially designed kids pool, play areas for children and a lush party lawn offer perfect settings to unwind and rejuvenate.



The project incorporates several eco-friendly features that reduce environmental impact, apart from waste water recycling and rain water harvesting facilities.



Kalpataru Magnus promises to be resplendent and timeless, and will set a new bar in luxury residential development in Mumbai.

About Kalpataru



Founded in 1969, Kalpataru Limited is one of India’s leading real estate companies. A recipient of several global awards in design and quality, Kalpataru has created defining landmarks that have set new standards in real estate development for close to half a century.



From building Mumbai’s tallest residential tower in the 70’s, a record that stood for the next over quarter century, to introducing the concept of 1.5 bedroom homes, to building Asia’s first and world’s sixth Platinum LEED certified building, to being among the earliest adopters of eco-friendly construction methodologies, Kalpataru’s projects are today vibrant lifespaces for thousands of satisfied families, and ever growing.



Built on the strong value set of ethics, quality, prudence, humility, respect and transparency, the company’s projects spread across multiple locations in 9 cities have redefined the skylines of the cities which they proudly adorn. Kalpataru Limited is part of the Kalpataru Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics. For more information on the company, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/.

