Home Business Press Releases

Kalpataru Launches Its Luxury Project Kalpataru Magnus in Bandra (East)

Kalpataru Limited, India's leading luxury real estate developer today announced the launch of Kalpataru Magnus, an ultra-luxurious, multi-amenity residential project at Kalanagar in Bandra (East).

Published: 28th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India
Kalpataru Limited, Indias leading luxury real estate developer today announced the launch of Kalpataru Magnus, an ultra-luxurious, multi-amenity residential project at Kalanagar in Bandra (East). The project is in close proximity to both, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Western Express Highway, and near the proposed BKC station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Colaba to SEEPZ.

Conceptualised by celebrated architect Sanjay Puri, with landscaping by internationally acclaimed landscape and interior architects, Burega Farnell, Kalpataru Magnus offers a choice of grand and elegantly appointed 2BHK, 3BHK, 4BHK and 4.5BHK airconditioned residences with multiple area options.

At Kalpataru Magnus, every feature is designed to indulge the connoisseur’s taste for exclusivity and fine detail.

Picturesque landscaping and grand double heighted air-conditioned lobby accentuates the arrival experience.

Innovative floor plans that maximize privacy while ensuring good cross ventilation and natural light, class leading floor to ceiling height, best in class home fixtures, and wide balconies that offer serene views of the green precincts and the cityscape beyond, enhance the sense of grandeur.

The tastefully landscaped surrounds, a modern clubhouse with well-equipped gymnasium and spa, swimming pools including a specially designed kids pool, play areas for children and a lush party lawn offer perfect settings to unwind and rejuvenate.

The project incorporates several eco-friendly features that reduce environmental impact, apart from waste water recycling and rain water harvesting facilities.

Kalpataru Magnus promises to be resplendent and timeless, and will set a new bar in luxury residential development in Mumbai.
About Kalpataru

Founded in 1969, Kalpataru Limited is one of India’s leading real estate companies. A recipient of several global awards in design and quality, Kalpataru has created defining landmarks that have set new standards in real estate development for close to half a century.

From building Mumbai’s tallest residential tower in the 70’s, a record that stood for the next over quarter century, to introducing the concept of 1.5 bedroom homes, to building Asia’s first and world’s sixth Platinum LEED certified building, to being among the earliest adopters of eco-friendly construction methodologies, Kalpataru’s projects are today vibrant lifespaces for thousands of satisfied families, and ever growing.

Built on the strong value set of ethics, quality, prudence, humility, respect and transparency, the company’s projects spread across multiple locations in 9 cities have redefined the skylines of the cities which they proudly adorn. Kalpataru Limited is part of the Kalpataru Group, one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics. For more information on the company, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.

Stay up to date on all the latest Press Releases news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title