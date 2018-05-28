Home Business Press Releases

Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Inspired by Music' Takes to the Stage

The social, convivial atmosphere of Dawn has been encapsulated in a light-hearted music video introducing Dawn Inspired by Music.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_1
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_2 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_2 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_3 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_3 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_4 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_4 Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music_5

 

In a playful twist, Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was taken for a spin in Rolls-Royce’s anechoic chamber, at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. The special sound-deadening room is most commonly used during the build process of all Rolls-Royce motor cars to detect any unwanted extraneous sounds, resulting in models such as the world’s most silent car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
 
A hyper-sensitive microphone was used to capture the mechanical and electrical tones of Dawn, including the soft closing doors, the umbrella exiting from its home in the door, the windscreen wipers, indicators and the Spirit of Ecstasy proudly taking her place on the prow of the motor car. These sounds were then mixed together with deconstructed music stems to create a wholly new track.
 
Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ follows in the footsteps of its hugely successful accompaniment, Wraith ‘Inspired by Music’. The motor car features the unrivalled aural experience of the marque’s Bespoke Audio system; the Lyrical Copper exterior paint finish is presented with a blend of brushed and polished textures, elegantly hinting at the use of copper found in only the very best audio systems. An alternative exterior colour-way of Andalusian White may also be specified.
 
Dawn ‘Inspired by Music’ was presented to an exclusive audience at the Concorso D’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 26-27 May 2018.

Images and a video can be downloaded via this link:
https://rolls-roycemotorcarsapacoffice.box.com/s/q2xq9mymabyndhowomw1nkg6os14t0tfFurther information

You can find all our press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage at our media website, PressClub. You can also find the communications team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Twitter and Instagram

 

 

