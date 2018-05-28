Volkswagen Celebrates Its 10th Year of Association With PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

By Sponsored Post

L to R: Mr. Steffen Knapp - Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars presents a commemorative award to Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. in recognition of the 10th anniversary of Volkswagen Passenger Carsâ€™ association with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Over the decade long association with Volkswagen, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. has received numerous accolades including a Volkswagen Gold Pin in 2017 and a Sarvottam Award for Best Overall Performance

The dealership was also given a Platinum Category title and awarded a Royal Blue CRM (Customer relationship management) Award

This partnership began with a single customer touchpoint and grew to a network of seven state of the art dealerships with 11 customer touch points across the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the cities of Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Secundrabad, Tirupati, and Bangalore

The collaborative efforts have resulted in ~20,000 happy Volkswagen customers, across carlines

Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, today celebrated its 10th year anniversary of its association with its dealer partner, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. Over the years, this ten-year association has developed into a thriving partnership between two definitive brands; both driven by impeccable standards of quality as well as a drive to persistently and consistently deliver more.



Under the able leadership of Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., over 600 expertly trained individuals have made the outstanding success of the network possible. Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, the dealer group has sold approx. 20,000 units across carlines from Volkswagen India and received a number of accolades. With significant recognition from Volkswagen including the prestigious Volkswagen Gold Pin Award in 2017, a Sarvottam Award for Best Overall Performance, the title of a Platinum Category dealership and a Royal Blue CRM (Customer relationship management) Award, the network has thrived and grown into a vital part of the Volkswagen India strategy.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Our dealer partners are an integral part of solidifying our presence in India and over the years, Volkswagen has worked towards building a robust, performance-driven, brand-conscious network. Through this long-standing partnership, over the last ten years, Volkswagen has been able to successfully, strengthen its presence in the Southern belt of India.”



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, “Our relationship with Volkswagen has been a decade old one and it has been a very fruitful journey. We have learnt a lot from this relationship bringing in the global best practices and processes of Volkswagen and adapting them to suit our customers in the region. We believe that we have been able to create a lot of value for all the stakeholders especially our customers and endeavour to continue to deliver Volkswagen’s world-renowned standards of customer care and service at every touch point.”



In the last ten years, the partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. has evolved from a single touchpoint to a network of 11 world-class facilities in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Secundrabad, Tirupati, and Bangalore. Incepted with the idea to create a holistic network of state-of-the-art showrooms and service centres, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. delivers above the call of duty in order to ensure the highest standard of customer care.



Dealership Address:



Hyderabad Volkswagen Hyderabad,

Jubilee Hills Road No. 92, Plot No. 565 B, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-500034 Volkswagen Hyderabad,

Somajiguda 6-3-1090/Ground Floor ,Raj Bhavan road, Somajiguda - 500082 Karimnagar Volkswagen Karimnagar,

Kothirampur H.No.8-6-401, Kothirampur, Hyderabad Road, Karimnagar - 505001 Secundrabad Volkswagen

Secunderabad, Trimulgherry Plot No.56, Beside Anil Trading Co, Trimulgherry, Telangana - 500015 Tirupati Volkswagen Tirupati D.No.3/B3, Auto Nagar, Near Park Hotel, Renigunta Road, Chittoor, Tirupati, AP -517501 Bangalore Volkswagen Bangalore

North, Nagwara Sy.no.569/147/1, Adjacent to Elements Mall, Nagawara Main Road, Thanisandra, Bangalore - 560 045 Volkswagen Bangalore

North, Hebbal City Centre, Building No. 79/2, Hennur Bellary Outer Ring Road, Hebbal, Bangalore - 560032

About Volkswagen



Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the Up! to the Touareg, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Ameo, Vento, Tiguan and all-new Passat in India.



