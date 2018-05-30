TechnipFMC in India partners with Habitat for Humanity for Bihar Flood Response Programme

By Sponsored Post

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) under their flagship CSR program in India, Seed of Hope, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit organization, distributed Humanitarian Aid Kits to 1100 families affected by the flood in Bihar.



In 2017, large parts of Bihar were flooded between 12th to 20th August. Heavy rains in Nepal had resulted in a sudden increase in water discharge and flash floods in several rivers – Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla, Kosi, and Mahananda. More than 1500 villages were flooded in the twelve affected districts. Darbhanga and Khagaria are two of the worst affected districts in the state with thousands of families being displaced. Even almost a year later, situation for flood-hit families is still grim and people need support to restore their lives.



To respond to the ongoing need, TechnipFMC India aims to provide Humanitarian Aid Kits to 1100 families. Each kit consists of tarpaulin sheets, nylon rope, hand tools, blankets, water filter, kitchen set, plastic mats, bucket and a hygiene kit.



Commenting on the activity, Swayantani Ghosh, India CSR Head said, “At TechnipFMC, we are committed to the needs and expectations of local communities through long-term development initiatives focusing on children’s health/education, skill development for adults and environmental protection as well as donations and emergency aid to support natural disaster relief missions across the world wherever we operate through our CSR program. At different times, in different countries, we have partnered with non-profit organizations to contribute to relief missions for Nepal earthquake, Chennai flood, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Hurricane Harvey and so on. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, we tried to do our bit by helping families affected by flood in Bihar with basic necessary items to reset their lives.”



Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “As part of rebuilding lives of those affected by the floods, our efforts began with immediate relief and reconstruction work. We appreciate the efforts of TechnipFMC in supporting and contributing towards this cause. Their contribution has enabled hundreds of families to have amenities to basic needs in a disaster situation.”

About Habitat for Humanity India



Habitat for Humanity India’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Anchored by the conviction that safe and affordable housing provides a critical foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty, Habitat works with low-income, marginalized families to build homes, provides housing-related services and raises awareness for adequate housing and sanitation. Since its inception in 1983, Habitat for Humanity India has touched the lives of over 8,84,927 individuals across 20 states of our country. Habitat for Humanity India is part of Habitat for Humanity International - a global non-governmental organization that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and to make adequate shelter a matter of conscience and action. The core area of Habitat’s work in India is:

Shelter Assistance

Sanitation

Disaster Risk Reduction and Response

Habitat for Humanity works with people of all backgrounds, races, and religions to build houses together in partnership with families in need. Habitat for Humanity India’s long-term strategic goal for 2015-19 is to impact the lives of 25,00,000 individuals in their dream of living in a safe and a decent home. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.in



About TechnipFMC



TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.



We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources. Each of our 44,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.



To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.



About Technip India



Technip India is a subsidiary of TechnipFMC Group bringing in strong expertise in the field of Onshore – Refining, Petrochemicals, LNG, Fertilizers, Oil & Gas; Offshore – Process Platform and Subsea Engineering. Growing strong with 2700 + people in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad along with a modular manufacturing yard at Dahej, Gujarat, TechnipFMC in India is one-stop consultancy and EPC project organization committed to deliver exciting projects for the energy industry across the world with a complete range of services from licensing, PMC services, FEED, basic engineering to full EPC projects – ‘Concept to Commissioning’.



Being a responsible corporate citizen, we always strive to accelerate inclusive growth of the local community wherever we operate by empowering sustainable communities, advancing gender diversity and ensuring environmental responsibility in alignment with our foundational belief of fostering sustainability.

