Ultraviolette Automotive Develops India's First Ecosystem of High Performance Electric Motorcycles and Battery-swap Energy Infrastructure

By Sponsored Post

Business Wire India

Ultraviolette Automotive's headquarters in Bangalore, India



Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd., an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure, today confirmed that it is developing India’s first ecosystem of high performance electric motorcycles and battery-swap energy infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across India.



As part of its comprehensive EV roadmap, Ultraviolette Automotive, which recently raised Series A funding from TVS Motor Company, is currently building a motorcycle, that is driven by progressive design and energy efficient technology. This motorcycle will outperform traditional ICE motorcycles in the 200-250CC segment. Along with this, Ultraviolette is also setting-up a first-of-its-kind battery swap infrastructure that will enable availability of energy–on-the-go and allow users to instantly exchange the battery at a charging station, in less than a minute.



Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our aim is to create excitement around the capabilities of electric vehicles and consequently increase preference for electric vehicles in the country. To realize this goal, we believe electric vehicles have to go beyond the purpose of basic commute and convenience, to being desirable and aspirational. At Ultraviolette, we are working on creating an unmatched experience and a robust EV ecosystem that will surpass traditional ICE motorcycles in every aspect including design, performance and durability. In addition to this, we are also solving challenges associated with range anxiety and energy availability.”



“As part of developing India’s first ecosystem of high performance electric motorcycles and battery-swap energy infrastructure, we are in conversations with global strategic partners and investors to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure. We will unveil the motorcycle and battery swap infrastructure in Q4, 2018,” said Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. About Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd.



Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd., is an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure. Established in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive was founded by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. The company was born out of the unique vision of creating top-of-the-line mobility solutions, that’s driven by progressive design and energy efficient technology. With Series A funding from TVS Motor, Ultraviolette Automotive is developing India’s first ecosystem of high performance electric motorcycles and battery-swap energy infrastructure.



For more information, visit http://www.ultraviolette.com

This is unedited, unformatted feed from Business wire india.