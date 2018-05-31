Home Business Press Releases

Omari Bank's Reggae Summertime Music Video Premiers in India

Omari Banks, the former international cricketer and now a world-renowned reggae artist recently launched the music video of his song - Reggae Summertime in India.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:32 PM

Reggae Summertime Video by Omari Banks


Omari Banks, the former international cricketer and now a world-renowned reggae artist recently launched the music video of his song - ‘Reggae Summertime’ in India. Taken from his new album ‘Sunlight’, ‘Reggae Summertime’ is an energizing song that encapsulates Anguilla, the small Caribbean island where Omari hails from while passing a broader message of love and peace to all his global listeners.
 
The ‘Reggae Summertime’ music video premiered at a star-studded evening on May 19 at 1 Lounge, Pune; an event, which marked Omari Bank’s musical debut in the country. Cricket icons – Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo (Omari Bank’s former cricket teammates) made a special appearance at the show and officially launched Omari Bank’s ‘Reggae Summertime’ video worldwide.
 
This was followed by launch of the video in Mumbai at Raasta on May 24th. Doing the honours in Mumbai and launching the ‘Reggae Summertime’ video along with Omari was West Indies’ World T20-winning captain - Darren Sammy.
 
“Reggae Summertime is a song, which captures what I believe reggae music truly stands for – it’s about spreading positive vibes, love, peace and joy around the world. Although, in the song, I refer to my hometown – Anguilla; but the message, which this number strives to convey, is universal. We need to keep transmitting love, sunlight and positivity all around,”observed Omari Banks.
 
 “I thank the lovely people of India for their love, respect and support which has made my first ever musical tour in the country truly successful and memorable,” he concluded.
 
Omari Banks’ music has won rave reviews the world over. The New York Times describes him as a “cross between Bob Marley and Bob Dylan” because of his high energy and profound lyrics. “He’s got a voice as calming as chamomile and charisma that bubbles like a champagne toast. He’s not just a dynamic performer, he writes and composes most of his own songs,” writes the Vibe Magazine.
 
Omari inherited his superior musical genes from his father Bankie Banx, a reggae singer, known as the "Anguillan Bob Dylan". Omari Banks found his musical calling at a young age when he first took the stage in Milan, Italy to sing alongside his father Bankie Banx. “The younger Banks (Omari) is well poised to carry on his father’s legacy and take Anguillan reggae to newer heights,” elucidates Forbes magazine.
 
In 2003, Omari Banks became the first Anguillan to play test cricket for the West Indies. He went to travel the world for twelve years as a professional athlete, but despite his success in sports, Omari never lost his passion for music. In 2010, Omari made the decision to move on and pursue his passion for music. With a lifetime of experiences and life lessons, he immersed himself in songwriting and perfecting his musicianship. The rest, as they say, is history!

