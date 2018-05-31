Tata CLiQ Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Mega CLiQ-CLiQ Sale

By Sponsored Post

Sale to go live on June 1 and continue till June 4

Up to 70% discount across categories

Tata CLiQ, Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform has further sweetened its second anniversary celebrations with the mega CLiQ CLiQ sale, offering whopping discounts of up to 70% across all the categories. The 4-day sale starts from June 1, 2018 to delight the customers with a compelling shopping opportunity to own their favourite products at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will be applicable across categories including electronics, smartphones, apparel, footwear, watches, handbags and accessories, jewellery, and luxury.



With a clutter-breaking CLiQ CLiQ campaign, Tata CLiQ invites its customers to LooQ LooQ and CheQ CheQ the ‘NEWest’ and ‘NOWest’ brands at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will allow customers to avail unmissable offers:

iPhone 6, 32Gb at Rs.23899

Lloyd 50 inch full HD TV at Rs.29990 and up to 60% off on other TVs,

DSLRs from Canon, Nikon and Sony starting at Rs.21990!

Eye-popping offers on luxury brands include 50% off on Anita Dongre Grassroot with an extra 10% off on select styles, Brooks Brother- Up to 40% + Extra 10% off on selected style

Up to 50% off on Kate Spade, and other luxury handbags

Celebratory offers on lifestyle brands such as Crocs, 109 F, W among others are part of the sale. Offer includes a flat 50% off on footwear and kurtas and kurtis starting from Rs.699!

Apart from the massive discounts, the customers can use the SAVE10 coupon to gain an additional 10% off on the app* and SAVE5 for an additional 5% on the web across all fashion categories*



SBI Bank Debit and Credit card holders will get an instant 10% off on purchases*, which will also be applicable on EMI transactions.



Speaking about the sale, Mr. Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata CLiQ said, “We are delighted with the trust shown by millions of discerning customers who have patronised us over the last two years. The CLiQ CLiQ Sale, celebrating our 2nd anniversary, is our ‘return gift’ to our customers. We have exclusive offers on 800+ brands across all the categories which we hope the customers will like.



We are also delighted to announce that we have 2000 stores in our QUiQ (phygital) network to provide seamless shopping experience.”



Tata CLiQ focuses on providing a customer-centric online shopping experience allowing customers the convenience to shop online through a seamless QUiQ (phygital) format that leverages both online and offline channels. Since its launch, the brand has evolved and come a long way to provide a compelling proposition for customers to buy their favourite brands across the length and breadth of the country.



*Conditions apply

About Tata CLiQ



Tata CLiQ is the flagship digital commerce initiative of the Tata Group. It is a multi-category e-commerce platform operating in categories such as Electronics, Fashion, Footwear and Accessories, and Luxury.



Tata CLiQ has a unique omni-channel marketplace model offering customers the convenience of quicker delivery (by shipping from store), easy pick-up, exchange and returns, across 1200+ brands and 2000 stores in 100+ Indian cities and towns.



It is also India's definitive destination for exclusive electronics and Fashion brands; as well India's only brand-authorised destination for international luxury brand such as Hugo Boss, Armani, Coach, Tumi and Michael Kors, among others.



For Anniversary offers check https://www.tatacliq.com/offers-coupons

