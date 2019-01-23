Home Business Press Releases

Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners At India Achievers Awards - 2019

India Achievers Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers . The most sought after awards was organized on 20th January, 2019(Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink

India Achievers Awards, 2019 recognized Achievers, Innovators and Leaders for demonstrating innovation, dedication, creativity and excellence in different sectors. The awards were the result of tireless efforts of Blindwink.in spread over three months, which included nomination, comprehensive market research, opinion survey, web research, categorization of the nominations based on various parameters and finally choosing the winners through a panel of distinguished jury.

Bollywood Actress Miss Dia Mirza was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest echoed the view that awards for recognizing are an essential part of every industry, be an organization or individual. Receiving an award indicates honor and respect that encourages and instills confidence.

The list of awardees are:
Motion Institute Of Management Studies - Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019, The Dronacharya School - Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur & Principal, Summit Overseas Consultancy - Best Overseas Education Consultant In Mumbai, NEC Japanese Language Academy - India's Best Japanese Language Academy, Pristine PPC Solutions - Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In Punjab, Onco Life Cancer Centre - Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in Maharashtra, Ar. Ronjeta Gavandi, PRAG OPUS LLP - India's Best High-end Turnkey Designers, I Ree Construction India Private Limited - Best Business Model Award, Sachin Shailesh Ghelani / Eco Green - Most Enterprising Person & Ecologically Valuable Green-Fuels Conversion Chain In India, 21North - Outstanding Woman Achiever In Auto After Sales Industry, Dreamcil - Most Inspiring Young Environmentalist & Entrepreneur Promoting Ecogreen Products, Radvision World Consultancy Services LLP - Best Immigration Consultants In Delhi, Shanta Farms - Best Emerging Organic Dairy & Agro Products Brand In MP, Monika Solanki - Most Influential Nlp Trainer & Success Coach, Pooja Dabral - Women Entrepreneur Of The Year In Mumbai, Uncle Jack’s - Best QSR Restaurant In North India, Yaggna Group - Most Promising Event Planners In Tamil Nadu

About Blinkwink:
Blindwink is a leading global market research and brand management company in India.

