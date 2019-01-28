From the Silent Generation to the Millennial Era: Journey through Time with Kritva’19

By Online MI

Kritva - The Annual Management, Cultural and Sports Fest of International Management Institute, New Delhi is back to captivate us again with a plethora of events.

Nestled in Qutab Institutional Area, IMI, New Delhi was established in 1981 in collaboration with IMI Geneva (now IMD Lausanne). IMI, New Delhi is India’s first corporate sponsored business school established with the support of corporate houses like: RPG Enterprises, Nestle, ITC, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, BOC and Williamson Magor. Over the last 35 years, the Institute has grown in its stature nationally and globally by providing high-quality management education. This is evidenced through the Institute’s International linkages with UNDP, World Bank, ILO and UNCTAD.

With its magnitude increasing with each passing year, Kritva aims to promote a spirit of competition by providing a real-time experience for tomorrow's budding managers to hone their skills. The theme this year – ‘An Escapade through Time’, embodies change and depicts how man and his surroundings have evolved through time. “Chronos -The Greek God of Time” would be guiding this journey from the early 20th century to the present era.

Kritva’19 is an amalgamation of 31 events, 3 cultural nights, live case study competitions and prizes up to Rs. 11 lakhs! Conducted in association with giants like RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Gabon Special Economic Zone, Panasonic, Delhi Dynamos, Treks n Rapids, Barbeque Nation, Standard Alloys, ForeVision, BanswaraSyntex Ltd., Jindagi Live Consulting, Punjab National Bank, Steel Authority of India Limited, Walnut Financial Advisory, RED FM, Annuchem and Nissan to name a few, this fest has it all - from intriguing case studies to fashion shows; from nerve-wracking sports competitions to amazing food. In addition to this, the singing sensation GAJENDRA VERMA would be adding his pinch of love to Kritva on 3rd February, 2019.

So be there from 1st to 3rd February 2019 and become a part of the journey with IMI, New Delhi!