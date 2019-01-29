High Rated Companies Who Offer More Than The  Bank Fixed Deposits 2019

By Online MI

Fixed Deposit (FD) has been the most popular investment option available for an individual to invest their funds. Fixed Deposit is recognized by its high-interest rates and assured sum which is provided to individuals. Lately, the emergence of financial institutions has grown tremendously to offer different features for Fixed Deposit schemes. The major institutions that come to mind when thinking about Fixed Deposits are commercial banks and Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).

About Commercial Banks and Non-Banking Financial Company

Commercial banks refer to banking institutions which have been registered under The Banking Regulation Act, 1948 for the purpose of providing financial services. The financial services include accepting loans and deposits, providing overdraft facility, acting as an agent to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), discounting bills of exchange, etc.

Non-banking financial company are companies which have been registered under The Companies Act, 1956 for the purpose of providing financial services to individuals such as leasing, hire purchase, giving insurance and acquisition of securities for their account holders.

The previous years have seen a rise in the FD interest rate offered by Non-banking financial companies as compared to banks in general. This has been the scenario since post-demonetization. Non-banking finance companies are offering more interest on fixed deposits for the purpose of raising funds.

From the above table, it is noteworthy that the interest rate is not the only factor to take into consideration when investing in Fixed Deposit.

Points to consider before investing in Non-Banking Financial Companies

It is clear that a non-banking financial company (NBFC) provides more interest rate as compared to the bank's standard 6.85% interest rate with respect to tenor.

However, financial planners and analysts recommend to not invest their funds just by the interest rate associated with the plan. It is advised to consider the following points before investing their funds in a Fixed Deposit scheme.

Check the ratings given by the respective credit rating agencies such as ICRA and CRISIL. The ratings should be AA or AAA in both CRISIL and ICRA.

Once the credit ratings have been checked, compare the interest rates associated with different NBFCs.

Check the FD interest provided for senior citizens under the plan selected.

The individuals are advised to invest funds in Fixed Deposit after conducting detailed financial research.

