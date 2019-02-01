Home Business Union Budget

10 lakh patients treated so far under Ayushman Bharat scheme: FM Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said the government has been providing cheaper drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores.

Published: 01st February 2019

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said 10 lakh patients have been treated so far under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest health care programme.

Highlighting steps taken up by the Narendra Modi-led government to provide affordable health care to the poor, Goyal said 21 AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) have been established or operating in country, "of which 14 have been sanctioned since 2014".

Another one will be in Haryana, he added.

