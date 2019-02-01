Home Business Union Budget

Arun Jaitley praises Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'

Jaitley is on medical leave and is in New York for medical treatment.

Published: 01st February 2019

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday complimented Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget which will also strengthen the purchasing power of the middle class.

Goyal, who was given the charge of the finance ministry temporarily recently, presented the Budget 2019-20 in absence of Jaitley, who is away in New York for medical treatment. "The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class," Jaitley said in a series of tweets. "Between 2014-19, every Budget has given significant relief to the Middle Class," he added.

Jaitley said the Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.

He also noted that interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the past five years and place its facts before the people.

