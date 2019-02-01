Home Business Union Budget

Budget proves Modi government is dedicated to poor, farmers, youth: Amit Shah

Hailing the Union budget, the BJP president that the budget will spur growth and generate employment.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday hailed the Union Budget for "benefiting" all sections of society and said it has proved that the Modi government is dedicated to the aspirations of the country's youths, farmers and poor.

Shah told reporters that the budget will spur growth, generate employment and also provide relief to the middle class, farmers and poor workers among others.

The BJP chief described the hike in income tax exemption announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as "historic" and said it will not only provide tax relief to the middle class but also deepen their participation in the country's development. He highlighted various measures announced in the budget for different sections of society and said those for farmers will prove to be a "milestone" in doubling their income.

ALSO READ : Union Budget 2019: Here's how much tax benefit it will give you

Congratulating the government for announcing a Rs 3 lakh crore outlay for the defence sector, Shah said it is the highest so far. "The country's security has always been a top priority for the BJP-led NDA dispensation," he said.

Shah also praised measures like monthly pension of Rs 3000 for the over 10 crore poor workers after 60 years of age, the creation of a separate fishery department and schemes for women. "Relaxation in interest on the loan for farmers and more for those who pay their debt in time is a big step for their welfare," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah Budget Budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp