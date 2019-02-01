Home Business Union Budget

Finance Minister lays Budget 2019 in Rajya Sabha before house adjourned till Monday

A motion for 'extension of presentation of the report of the select committee on ancient monuments and archaeological sites' was also adopted through a voice vote.

Budget, Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presenting the Union budget 2019-20. (Photo | Rajya Sabha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Interim Budget for 2019-20 fiscal was laid down in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, following which the Upper House was adjourned till Monday.

After presenting the Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal laid down in the Upper House the 'medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement' and 'macro-economic framework statement' under section 3(1) of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

A motion for 'extension of presentation of the report of the select committee on ancient monuments and archaeological sites' was also adopted through a voice vote. After that, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till Monday.

Piyush goyal Rajya sabha Rajya Sabha budget 2019 M Venkaiah Naidu

