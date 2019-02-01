Home Business Union Budget

From Uri to Ram Lila: Piyush Goyal explains key Budget announcements in Hindi

Whether it was about tax sops for middle class or budget allocation for defence, Goyal also explained them in Hindi that saw his party members thumping their desks.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal, Union Budget

Finance Minister Piyush Goual presenting the Union budget 2019-20. (Photo | Rajya Sabha)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Presenting the Interim Budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday explained some of the key proposals in Hindi, eliciting thumping response from ruling members.

Finance ministers traditionally stick to their written speech in English.

During the 100-minute speech, Goyal spoke in Hindi on various occasions.

A smiling Goyal, the interim finance minister in the absence of Arun Jaitley who is in the US for treatment, peppered his speech with references to Hindi movie "Uri" and BJP's victory in Haryana bypolls, among others.

Whether it was about tax sops for middle class or budget allocation for defence, Goyal also explained them in Hindi that saw his party members thumping their desks.

The government has decided to dole out tax sops to middle class, including doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh, raising standard deduction to Rs 50,000 and provided concessions on interest income from bank deposits and rent.

At one point of time when an Opposition member laughed loudly in response to Budget announcements, Goyal quipped that it reminded him of the 'Ram Lila'.

