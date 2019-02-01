Home Business Union Budget

Giving farmers Rs 17 a day is an insult for them: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, the Congress president expressed that by providing Rs 16.44 daily to farmers, the government has insulted the dignity of farmers.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the government destroyed the lives of farmers over the past five years and said its Interim Budget announcement of "Rs 17 a day" for them was an insult to everything they stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in the Interim Budget on Friday, said farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year, which amounts to Rs 16.44 daily, in three installments under a central government scheme.

"Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs.17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget'.

Presenting the Interim Budget, Goyal sought to address some of the distress that the farm sector has been facing. He said the scheme will be "fully funded by the central government".

Comments(2)

  • Sankaramani
    What this Congress did in the last 60 years of their rule.? Doesn’t have the decency to appreciate the beginning made to address farmers distress.
    1 day ago reply

  • Mr Ravi R Kulkarni
    Wow Pappus Maths has improved surely in the recent past.But Pappu has your family run Governments in the Fifty years has ever given One rupee to the farmers.Shut up.You and Chiddu are like Impotent men giving advise on upbringing of Children.
    1 day ago reply
