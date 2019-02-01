Government to set up commission to protect cows, boost milk output

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will set up a 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' (National Cow Commission) to boost cow milk production and effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced Friday.

He also increased the allocation for centrally sponsored scheme Rashtriya Gokul Mission to Rs 750 crore for the current financial year from the Budget Estimate of Rs 301.50 crore.

"The animal husbandry and fisheries sector also need considerable support. I have increased the allocation for the Rashtriya Gokul Mission to Rs 750 crore in the current year itself," Goyal said presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

The Aayog aims to upscale sustainable genetic up-gradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of cows, he said.

"The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows," the minister added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Congress are competing in announcing welfare measures to protect cow, considered to be a holy animal by Hindus in India.

The Central government as well as the BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, has announced many schemes to protect cows.

The Congress-ruled states, such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have also providing funds to set up cow shelters.

Welcoming the setting up of a cow commission, BJP National President Amit Shah said this would boost cow conservation and productivity.

He also said icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave had recognised the animal's significance to the Indian economy and society.

To provide sustained and focused attention towards development of this sector, the finance minister also announced creating a separate Department of Fisheries.

India is the second-largest fish-producing nation in the world accounting for 6.3 per cent of the global production, registering an average annual growth of over 7 per cent in recent years.

The sector provides livelihood to about 1.45 crore people at the primary level, he added.