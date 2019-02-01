Home Business Union Budget

'Historic' interim Budget will accelerate creation of 'New India': Rajnath Singh

The Union Home Minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and praised the exemptions from income tax given to the middle-class.

Published: 01st February 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday termed the interim Budget "historic" and said it will accelerate the process of creating a 'New India' which is confident, self-reliant, developed and prosperous.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh said the tax exemption is given to people with income up to Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 1.5 lakh in investments, totalling Rs 6.5 lakh, will have a major impact on the lives of the middle class in general and salaried class in particular. "I congratulate the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for this historic interim Budget which is not only development-friendly, but also pays special attention to the middle class, farmers, workers in unorganised sector and the other vulnerable sections of our society," he said in a statement. "It also highlights the vision and way forward for making India a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030," he added.

The Union home minister said earlier, the governments used to give temporary relief to farmers but the PM Kisan Samman Scheme will ensure a permanent income for all small farmers. Under the scheme, every farmer with land holdings up to 2 hectares will receive a sum of Rs 6,000 per year directly in the bank account.

The Budget has allocated Rs 20,000 in the current fiscal for the scheme, which reflects the government's intent and commitment to farmers' welfare, Singh said. "On one hand, the Budget is focused on supporting the social infrastructure of our country and on the other hand it pays great attention to strengthening the economic infrastructure," he said.

"Sectors like defence, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, energy, education and health have been given a big boost in the Budget," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh budget Union budget 2019 Rajnath Singh budget reaction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp