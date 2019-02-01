Home Business Union Budget

India overshoots budget deficit target for second straight year

The government will spend Rs 750 billion rupees a year on a farm income support plan, finance minister Piyush Goyal said.

Published: 01st February 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The ruling BJP is under pressure to turn around its performance in a national election due by May after losing control of three key states in regional polls last month (Photo | Bloomberg).

By Bloomberg

India’s government will breach its budget deficit target for a second year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to woo voters before an election with more spending.

The fiscal deficit in the year ending March 31 is forecast at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product versus a previous target of 3.3 per cent, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in his budget speech on Friday in New Delhi. The government will spend 750 billion rupees ($10.6 billion) a year on a farm income support plan, he said.

Goyal was appointed to the post last week to replace Arun Jaitley, who is on medical leave.

The budget shortfall was better than the 3.5 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, buying bonds and the currency. The rupee reversed losses to trade at 71.0725 against the dollar at 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The last budget by Modi’s government before the election boosted allocations to rural infrastructure and employment programs. The ruling BJP is under pressure to turn around its performance in a national election due by May after losing control of three key states in regional polls last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Union Budget news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Union budget interim budget Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp