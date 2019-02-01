Interim Budget: Centre introduces single-window clearance for Indian filmmakers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Centre announced the introduction of single-window clearance for Indian filmmakers to shoot their films – a provision that was earlier available only to international filmmakers.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the Interim Budget 2019, also announced the introduction of anti-camcording provisions to control the menace of privacy, following which the House erupted into cheers of “How’s the Josh”.

“The entertainment industry is a major employment generating sector. Therefore, we have decided to introduce single window clearance for ease of shooting films for Indian filmmakers. Regulatory provisions will rely on self-declaration. Anti-camcording provision will also be introduced to the Cinematograph Act to combat film privacy,” he said.

While presenting the Budget, Goyal said all unmanned level crossings on broad gauge networks have been completely eliminated. He also announced the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, an indigenously developed semi high-speed rail which will give Indian passengers a world-class experience and an impetus to the Make in India scheme.

On the technology front, Goyal said the cost of data and voice calls in India is now possibly the lowest in the world, adding that mobile and mobile part manufacturing companies have increased from two to 268. He further said the government’s Common Services Centres are creating digital infrastructure in villages in a bid to convert them into digital villages.

Goyal also said an increase in the use of electric vehicles would reduce India’s imports and dependence on crude oil and promote the concept of clean energy.

"We aspire to make a Clean and Green India - an India that drives electric vehicles, with renewable energy becoming a major source of energy," he noted.