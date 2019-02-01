Home Business Union Budget

Interim budget has nothing for Delhi: AAP

Delhi CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to call the interim budget as a disappointment for Delhi.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi​ CM Arvind Kejriwal​ (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI; The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called the Interim Budget for 2019-20 the "final jumla" of the Modi government.

"Final jumla of Modi government: its Interim Budget too completely disappoints Delhi," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Modi government had come out with a blast of 'jumlas' after not doing any work for five years. Speaking to the media, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said: "The current unemployment rate in the country is highest in the past 45 years, yet there was no discussion in Parliament today on how the number of jobs can be increased."

The party also cornered the Modi government for not giving sufficient money to farmers.

With an aim to double farmers' income by 2022, Goyal announced direct annual income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers with land holding of two hectares under the Pradhan Mantri Fund Scheme. Singh said the cost of one litre of water bottle is Rs 20, which makes it Rs 600 a month. But the government was only giving Rs 500 to the farmers.

AAP Budget reaction Arvind Kejriwal Union Budget 2019 reaction Sanjay Singh Aam Aadmi Party

