Interim budget not a vote on account but an account for votes : P Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister felt that the government has presented a full-fledged budget accompanied by an election campaign speech.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:18 PM

P Chidambaram

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged that the government presented a full-fledged budget instead of an interim one, and said it was not a vote on account, but an "account for votes".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, addressing a press conference after the government presented the interim budget, said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tested patience by giving the "longest" interim budget speech in recent memory.

"My one-line comment on the budget is that it was not a Vote on Account but an Account for Votes," the former finance minister said. "It was not an interim budget. It was a full-fledged Budget accompanied by an election campaign speech. By doing so, the government has trampled on time-honoured conventions," he said.

ALSO READ: Opposition members protest amid Budget presentation

Chidambaram said a government confident of returning to power would have respected the conventions. "It is crystal clear that the government has no hope of returning to power and has, therefore, acted desperately and recklessly, and in violation of the Constitution," he said. The big takeaway is that the present government has further weakened fiscal stability and for the second year in succession, the government has missed the fiscal deficit target, he said.

All of the announcements are "last-gasp announcements" by a government whose term will effectively end in about 90 days, Chidambaram said.

Comments(1)

  • Prof Dibyendu Sundar Ray

    Great Budget.Indian villages must be converted into smart villages so that unhealthy migration can be avoided.Also we must give more importance to vocational education to improve our human capital.
    1 day ago reply
