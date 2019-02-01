Union Budget 2019: Farmers welcome Rs 6,000 income support, disappointed over no loan waiver

N Ramesh By

Online Desk

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Farmers of the Cauvery delta district while welcoming the initiative of the direct income support of Rs. 6,000 per year for farmers with cultivable land up to 2 hectares, were disappointed over non-announcement of load waiver in the Union Budget submitted on Friday.

PS Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur told Express that the Government says the new income support would help to avoid indebtedness. "However they are talking about only about the future indebtedness. They did not do anything like the much-anticipated loan waiver scheme to the reduce the debt burden under which majority of the farmers are reeling under", he added. He further added the income support should be also increased atleast Rs. 10,000 per season instead of Rs. 2,000 per season.

KA Koothalingam, a farmer from Pallathur while welcoming the income support announced in the Union Budget, said the 2-hectare cap should not be there. "The farmers who are really into farming are holding around 5-6 acres and they would be affected as the scheme caps the landholding only to 2 hectares", he said adding many large landholders had sub-divided titles of their land in the names of their family members.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2019 LIVE UPDATES

R Sukumaran of Kakkarai said though this would definitely help farmers who lost their crops for one reason or the other, the moot point was the fair price for the produce. "The Government did not increase, in real terms, the Minimum support price by 50% over the cost as claimed in the budget", he said pointing out the farmers were expecting atleast Rs. 3,000 per quintal of paddy and Rs. 5,000 per quintal of sugarcane. "If farmers get the fair price for their produce there would be no need for such direct income support schemes", he added.

P Sukumaran of Tirupoonthurthi also holds the same view. He said farmers need a fair price for their produce. He said farmers could earn even up to Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000 per acre if conditions were good. The Rs. 6,000 per hectare is not enough. "Taking cue from the Telangana Government which gives Rs. 4,000 acre for two seasons per year, the Union Government should increase the direct support to atleast Rs. 10,000 per hectare for two seasons in a year", he added.

The 3% interest subvention for farmers whose loans were restructured due to calamities which were compensated by the National Disaster relief fund was also came up for criticism.

"As the farmers who lost their crops due to calamity could not repay the loan, the entire loan of such farmers should be waived instead of subvention of interest", said P S Masilamani.