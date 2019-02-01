Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2019: Here's how much tax benefit it will give you

The hike in the income tax limit will hand a direct benefit of Rs 12500. But there were other benefits too, including a raise in standard deduction.

Income Tax Slab

The Budget 2019-2020 was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament on Friday.

Piyush Goyal said, "Individual taxpayers having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. Individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities."

The hike in the income tax limit will hand a direct benefit of Rs 12500. But there were other benefits too, including a raise in standard deduction.

Here’s an explainer on how much tax you will have to pay according to your annual income.

Income Slab

Income Tax rate
Annual income up to Rs 5,00,000

Nil

Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000

 20%

Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000

 30%

Annual income between Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore

 10% surcharge on the existing 30% tax

Annual income above Rs 1 crore 

15% surcharge to continue on existing 30% tax

Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 60 years old and above (but less than 80 years)

Income Slab

Income Tax rate
Annual income up to Rs 3,00,000
 		 Nil
 

Annual Income between Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000

 10% 

Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000

 20%

Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000

30%

Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 80 years old and above

Income Slab

Income Tax rate
Annual income upto Rs 5,00,000
 		 Nil
 

Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000

 20% 

Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000

 30%
  • m g swaminathan
    Rightly said, it is a please-all budget; all vulnerable sections of the society get one benefit or another.
    4 hours ago reply
