Union Budget 2019: Here's how much tax benefit it will give you
The hike in the income tax limit will hand a direct benefit of Rs 12500. But there were other benefits too, including a raise in standard deduction.
Published: 01st February 2019 12:58 PM | Last Updated: 01st February 2019 01:04 PM | A+A A-
The Budget 2019-2020 was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Parliament on Friday.
Piyush Goyal said, "Individual taxpayers having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate. Individuals with gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh will not need to pay any tax if they make investments in provident funds and prescribed equities."
Here’s an explainer on how much tax you will have to pay according to your annual income.
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income up to Rs 5,00,000
|
Nil
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|30%
|
Annual income between Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore
|10% surcharge on the existing 30% tax
|
Annual income above Rs 1 crore
|
15% surcharge to continue on existing 30% tax
Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 60 years old and above (but less than 80 years)
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income up to Rs 3,00,000
|Nil
|
Annual Income between Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000
|10%
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|
30%
Income Tax slab for senior citizens who are 80 years old and above
|Income Slab
|
Income Tax rate
|Annual income upto Rs 5,00,000
|Nil
|
Annual income between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000
|20%
|
Annual income more than Rs 10,00,000
|30%