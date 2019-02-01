Home Business Union Budget

Union Budget 2019: VVIP aircraft maintenance cost increased by 298 per cent

The government had allocated Rs 141 crore in 2018-19 for the maintenance of aircraft for VVIP travel, but the estimate has been now revised to Rs 420 crore.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has revised upward its expenditure estimate for maintenance of Air India aircraft for VVIP travel to Rs 420 crore for the current fiscal, as against Rs 141 crore allocated to the External Affairs Ministry in last year's budget.

The VVIP category is comprised of the president, vice president and the prime minister. In the 2019-20 budget, the government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 220 crore for maintenance cost of aircraft of Air India for VVIP travel.

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2019 math: Government will be borrowing Rs 80.36 crore per hour!

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited several countries last year for bilateral meetings and multilateral summits.

TAGS
Union Budget VVIP aircraft maintenance

Comments

