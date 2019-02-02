Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Modi government gives big bonanza for small taxpayers in interim budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With BJP fast losing its vote base among the middle class, the government could not resist doling out tax benefits, which is conventionally left untouched in the interim budget. Defying the norm, the government dished out attractive income tax sops for the middle class in its final budget before the general elections.

“Though as per convention, the main tax proposals will be presented in the regular budget, small taxpayers, especially middle class, salary-earners, pensioners and senior citizens, need certainty in their minds at the beginning of the year about their taxes,” Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.

For those with a taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh annually, the government has announced a one-time tax rebate. An individual falling in this bracket will have to file his/her income tax returns and will get a full rebate. The announcements result in tax saving of up to Rs 12,500 for all taxpayers.

If benefits under Section 80C are included, individuals with income of up to Rs 6.5 lakh will have to pay no tax. Besides, interest income of up to Rs 40,000 will attract no tax.

For salaried persons, Standard Deduction was also raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. This will provide additional tax benefit of Rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners.

To benefit small depositors and non-working spouses, TDS threshold on interest earned on bank and post office deposits was also hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

This will benefit small depositors and non-working spouses. Further, the TDS threshold for deduction of tax on rent was also increased from Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,40,000 for providing relief to small taxpayers.

The government, however, hasn’t changed the income tax slabs. This means that those earning more than Rs 5 lakh will have to pay the tax at the same rate as before. Goyal said the current tax slab of 20 per cent for income between Rs 5-10 lakh and 30 per cent for income over Rs 10 lakh respectively will continue as it is in the next fiscal year starting April 1, 2019.

According to CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra, “All these proposals will be applicable from the coming financial year, on April 1, after it is passed in this budget session.”

The government also announced on the procedural reforms and said is working on a robust technology intensive project that would be assessee friendly and would process tax returns and refund within 24 hours. This project is already approved with a two-year timeline in mind.

“The FM has made the above proposed to create a taxpayer-friendly regime, which will enhance the tax base. While the he may not have met all the expectations, he has certainly provided proposed reliefs to individuals, which is a sigh of relief,” said Anand Dhelia, Partner (Personal Tax, PwC India.

