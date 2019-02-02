All benefits, no additional taxes in interim budget

By Express News Service

This must be the first time that the Finance Minister of India has appreciated and actually thanked taxpayers for their “valuable contribution to nation building”, a far cry from the days when taxpayers could do no right and usurious taxes compelled many to stray. Only eight sections of the Income Tax Act are proposed to be amended, and all are for the benefit of assessees with no additional taxing provisions.

In Section 16, it is provided that Standard Deduction for those earning salary/pension will be increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per year.

Section 23 provides for taxation not only of rental income actually earned, but also of “notional income” i.e. not actually earned but which could have been earned, if the house had been rented. There is an exception for the notional income from one house.

The amendment proposed is that notional income from the second house will not be taxed, but if one has more, the notional income of the third and fourth house etc. will be.

Section23(5) taxes notional income from unsold premises in the hands of a developer, applicable after completion of one year from the end of the year in which completion certificate is obtained. This provision is now amended to extend the free period, from one year to two years. If the recession continues for even longer, then a Developer can be hit!

Section 24 provides for a deduction for interest paid on borrowed capital for the purchase of a house. The limit under the first proviso is Rs 30,000 and the limit in the second is Rs 2,00,000. This is now to be amended to state that the aggregate deduction cannot exceed Rs 2,00,000.

Section 54 provides that if one sells a residential house, then he is permitted to roll-over the Capital Gains into one other residential house and save tax. The amendment says that if the Capital Gain does not exceed Rs 2 crore, he may invest into 2 residential houses and still get benefit, once in his lifetime. However, if Capital Gain more, this facility will not apply. So, one must not only maintain Income-tax records and books of account for 6 years from the end of the Assessment Year, but must preserve these for life! Robert Frost said, “Man is not made to remember, or invent, what he did with every cent.” The government doesn’t appreciate Frost!

An amendment to Section 80-IBA gives deductions for construction of affordable housing approved by March 31, 2019. This has now been extended up to March 31, 2020.

Section 87A relates to rebate on income-tax in case of certain individuals. This is now proposed to be amended to say that if a resident assessee’s income is up to Rs 5 lakh, then he will be entitled to a rebate, and needn’t pay any tax. But they would still have to file a tax return. So, the number of asseessees will still be high, with no revenue from these.