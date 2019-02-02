Budget 2019: Experts divided on panel for nomadic tribes

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre announced its plans to set up a committee under NITI Aayog to identify denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities — which still remain unclassified — in its interim budget on Friday.

The government will also set up a welfare development board under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for implementing welfare and development programmes for these communities.

According to the announcement, this board will ensure that special strategies are designed and implemented in order to reach out to the communities which are on the fringes of the society and are stigmatised.

These communities once branded as criminals under the colonial Criminal Tribes Act of 1871, the communities were ‘denotified’ in 1952. They continue to face stigma till this day.

“To this end, the condition of the denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities merits special attention. These communities are hard to reach, less visible, and therefore, frequently left out,” said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Finance.

The communities which have not been categorised as SC/ST/OBC do not get access to any welfare schemes. The earlier commissions — Renke and Idate — had tried to identify and list these communities. The major recommendations of the commissions have not been implemented till date.

“There was a need for a permanent commission for denotified, semi-nomadic and nomadic tribes. Unless one sees the terms and references of the committee, the question remains what new will this committee achieve,” said Vijay Raghavan, professor, Centre for Criminology and Justice, Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

“In principle, the idea of a welfare board is a step forward. But these boards should be taken to the state-level for welfare schemes and should have an adequate budget...” he added.

Mayank Sinha, convener, National Alliance Group of DNTs, said a permanent commission for denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes would be more effective.

B K Prasad, who was the member secretary of the Idate Commission said enumerating the DNTs and classifying them is a ‘positive step’.

“A team of sociologists and anthropologists who would identify these communities from across the country would be a positive step. In India, the nomenclatures of some communities vary from one state to another, especially with linguistic variations," said Prasad.

For the Scheduled Tribes, there was a proposed allocation in 2019-20 for the budget estimate of Rs 50,086 crore as against Rs 39,135 crore in the budget estimates of 2018-19.