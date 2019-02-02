Home Business Union Budget

Budget offers empty promises: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala has said the Modi Government is sure of its electoral defeat and is making a last-ditch bid through the budget.

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the assurances in the Union Budget as empty promises and electoral gimmicks, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the Modi Government is sure of its electoral defeat and is making a last-ditch bid through the budget.  ​

“Proposals in the current budget would not be enough to compensate the anti-people policies the government committed over the past four-and-a-half years. Thousands of farmers had to commit suicide. Even now the government hasn’t made an earnest attempt to address the basic issues faced by the farmers,” he said.

The government has been showering promises as it’s sure it won’t make a comeback in 2019 polls.

