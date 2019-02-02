Centre's direct cash transfer scheme cotton candy for farmers: Karnataka CM on interim budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday termed the Union Budget as ‘cotton candy’ offered to farmers ahead of elections. Slamming BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, who had termed his government’s farm loan waiver as ‘lollipop,’ the CM said if the farm loan waiver was a lollipop, the direct cash transfer scheme is like cotton candy.

“People had lots of expectations from the Budget, but it is very disappointing, and there is no clarity on schemes,” the CM told media persons.

“It is an election Budget, and we don’t have to take it seriously as the government may change in next few months. Also, the Budget draft seems to have been prepared by RSS or the BJP leaders, and not by officials in the finance department,” he said.

Referring to the direct cash transfer scheme, one of the major announcements in the Budget, the CM said, even if the scheme is implemented, 59 lakh small farmers in the state will get only Rs 3,579 crore, which is nothing compared to Rs 48,000 crore farm loan waiver and other subsidies provided by the state government.

“Farmers will get just around Rs 1,250 per acre,” he said, adding that similar schemes implemented in states like Telangana and others provide more financial assistance to farmers. The CM said he expected a push for the Bengaluru suburban rail, but that too was not in the budget.

“There is nothing in it.”

Industry bodies welcome budget

Bengaluru: Industry bodies and experts in the state have welcomed budget proposals, which according to them are largely centered around the middle-class, farm sector and will also boost the real estate sector. Extension of tax deduction for affordable housing for one more year and not charging taxes on notional rent on unsold apartments upto two years will give a big relief to the real estate sector, which has a high potential for employment, said Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) president Sudhakar S Shetty.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) welcomed the interest subvention announced for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) loans of up to Rs 1 crore.

“We also welcome the decision to allow businesses with less than Rs 5 crores annual turnover to file returns under GST once in three months,” said Basavaraj S Javali, president, KASSIA.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO-APAC, Vestian, said the proposed reforms such as exemptions on income tax and direct financial benefits comes as a relief for the middle-class and farmers respectively.

“Although the proposition does seem like a road map for rural and urban economic development, the upcoming July budget will bring further clarity,” he added.